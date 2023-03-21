The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners expressed support for the establishment of a fuel system to be used by various county departments at its regular meeting on Monday evening.

The proposal for a fuel system was presented by Transit Manager Curt Richter and Facilities Manager Jay Steinle following a meeting on the topic with several other departments and agencies, including the sheriff’s department, where the idea was met with enthusiasm due to its ability to streamline current practices and save substantial amounts of money by allowing the county to purchase fuel in bulk.

“I’m looking at the cost savings for the entire county, and it’s impressive,” commented Commissioner Chairman Ken Meyer.

According to Steinle, the proposed system is projected to pay for itself in a year or two and continue to provide significant savings for the county from then on.

Richter said that the meeting included discussion about a location for the fuel system, with the proposed spot being north of the detention center on county-owned land. The board was supportive of the concept and encouraged Richter and Steinle to pursue the project.

Other business included authorizing Richter to pursue funds available under Section 5311 of the Federal Transit Act and through the Nebraska Public Transportation Act for the purchase of two new public transit vehicles.

Richter’s proposal will see the vehicles financed by $121,500 of federal funding and a county match of $13,500, which will come from the transit department’s 2023-2024 budget. He said that the new vehicles are a step toward expanding the transit fleet and increase the department’s ability to serve the population via flexibility geared toward accommodating passengers in wheelchairs.

“The Transit has a modular flooring system, which quickly allows you to go from one wheelchair station to two,” explained Richter. “That makes it a really functional vehicle that allows us to make quick changes.”

Once the purchase of both new vehicles goes through, the transit department fleet will total 9 buses and 4 minivans, with one bus kept in reserve for emergencies and to substitute when maintenance is required.

The board also approved a budget adjustment for the Relief/Aid Fund 1500 utilized by the county’s General Assistance programs. The fund–which is financed by Keno funds–is a source of assistance intended to function as a last resort for those who cannot pay for housing, utilities, medical care, and other necessary expenses.

According to fund manager Paulette Schnell, an unforeseen increase in demand for assistance in covering funeral expenses has led to insufficient funding to continue providing necessary services for the remainder of the fiscal year.

“Burials are our main thing, and we’re the only resource for that,” said Schnell. “We budgeted based on what we thought would happen based on last year, and that we’re already this close to being out of money just tells you that it’s a harder year for a lot of people.”

The board voted to approve an additional $15,000 to carry the fund through the end of the budgeted year in addition to increasing the amount paid to assist with cremation expenses from $900 to $1,050, bringing the county in line with the minimum paid by other counties within the state of Nebraska.

“Keno money is for community betterment,” commented Meyer. “How much more community betterment could you have than trying to help someone who needs it?”

The next regular meeting of the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners will take place on Monday, April 3 in the commissioners’ chambers at the county administrative building.