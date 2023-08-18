Former Scottsbluff resident Karla Jensen, professor of communication at Nebraska Wesleyan University, is this year's recipient of the university's top teaching award, the Margaret J. Prouty Faculty Teaching Award.

The award was established in 1994 by Margaret Prouty, a 1932 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan. The award recognizes and rewards a faculty member for the pursuit of excellence in teaching and who has made a distinct difference in the intellectual lives of students.

“She has each student’s best interest at heart,” said a colleague nominator. “Karla has had the largest impact on me as a professor and as a person. She’s truly changed my life and continues to change students’ lives every day. There is no professor more deserving of this award than Karla Jensen.”

Another nominator stated, “(Karla) makes every student feel powerful in their capabilities. Her face lights up whenever she gets to learn about our passions and dreams. Sometimes, what a student needs the most from a professor is validation and encouragement. Karla Jensen provides this for every student with a smile on her face.”

Several nominators cited Jensen’s positive and motivational mindset, crediting these character traits as creating a welcoming space, “Every college student needs to have a professor like Karla that radiates this energy that encourages you to succeed.”

Jensen is also a recipient of the United Methodist Exemplary Teacher Award in 2004 and 2013, and the United Methodist Church National Cutting-Edge Curriculum Award in 2018 for her work with meditation and mindfulness.