Community engages with Scottsbluff city manager candidate Matthew Schmitz

Matthew Schmitz, the current community and economic development director for Lansing, Kansas, is one of two finalists for the City of Scottsbluff’s city manager position.

In the first of two scheduled meet and greets, Schmitz talked to locals at Scottsbluff City Hall Monday to better inform them about his background and his goals.

“I wanted a community that was in a good financial position,” Schmitz told around 20 assembled people during the event. “… I wanted a community that had a downtown that was active.”

He and his wife found one in Scottsbluff, which fit within his desired range of working in a town of between 10,000 and 30,000 people.

Lansing has a population of 12,000, but it’s part of the Kansas City metropolitan area, which has more than a million residents. Schmitz had previously worked in nearby Shawnee, Kansas, for more than a decade as an engineering technician and an analyst.

He said one of his goals if chosen for the Scottsbluff position would be to better understand the city’s finances. He said Scottsbluff is in a “great position financially” and that municipalities use several different financial tools to grow, so knowing more about the finances will help him understand what capacities the city has.

Schmitz also wanted to better know the city’s staff and department heads. He said he doesn’t plan to make major changes right off the bat if chosen and doesn’t see anything concerning that would cause him to in the first place.

Some of his biggest successes in Lansing were to bring in major developments to increase sales tax. During his tenure, he helped the city add a QuikTrip gas station and a Harbor Freight tools retailer. Both of these, he said, are performing well above expectations.

To bring in retail, though, he said there needs to be a large customer base to entice businesses to a city.

“You’re selling the city … to the retailers to get them to move here,” he said, adding that there needs to be homes for customers to live in and jobs for them to have. He suggested marketing the whole of Scotts Bluff County to businesses due to the close relationship between Scottsbluff and the surrounding communities.

He said he’d worked with many other agencies in his career, including school districts, a fire department and a multi-city chamber of commerce. When asked about a proposed aquatics center funded by a sales tax increase, he said he supported cities having amenities like that. He also said sales taxes, not property taxes, would be the ideal way to fund something like that.

Schmitz stressed that sales tax is not everything and there also need to be quality of life additions to help cities grow — he had overseen a new car wash and bank while in Lansing. Tourism should be a big part of Scottsbluff’s marketing, he added, but it shouldn’t be the end-all be-all.

Some things he did want to focus on include addressing the city’s housing shortage and figuring out how to handle its rapidly-filling landfill.

Schmitz said he and his family are fully committed to Scottsbluff if he’s selected for the job.

“A nine-hour drive and a potential nine-hour move from most of my family isn’t something I would take likely,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here having these conversations, and I certainly wouldn’t have had the mayor, council, city and HR director and everybody spend their time on this is, if I wasn’t ready to accept this position.”

He said he couldn’t promise he’d be there in several decades’ time, but that as long as he and the council have a good relationship and that he’s happy living there, then Scottsbluff is where he’ll be.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the public will have the chance to attend a similar meet and greet with the other city manager finalist, current Scottsbluff Chief of Police Kevin Spencer. Spencer also serves as co-interim city manager, alongside Liz Hilyard for the past seven months.

The Scottsbluff City Council will review feedback on the two candidates from the public and city leaders. In the near future, they’ll vote on which one, if any, they’d like to offer the job. If they select neither Schmitz nor Spencer, they’ll have to restart their search.