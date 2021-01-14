City, county offices will close for MLK observance

Martin Luther King Jr. Day closures for Scotts Bluff County, the City of Scottsbluff and City of Gering have been announced.

Gering City offices affected by the Monday, Jan. 18, closure will be the Administration Office; Development Services; Transportation Office; Park and Recreation Offices and facilities; Environmental Services; Water and Wastewater Office; and the Fairview Cemetery Office.

The City of Scottsbluff Administrative offices will be closed Jan. 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Scotts Bluff County Offices will also be closed on Jan. 18.

The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual.