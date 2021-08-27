Emily Krzyzanowski wins individual title at Sidney Invite

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Sidney Invite took place at the Hillside Country Club with Emily Krzyzanowski being the individual winner while Scottsbluff won the team competition.
Krzyzanowski transferred for her senior year from Scottsbluff to Gering prior to the 2021-2022 academic year. As this was the first invite of the new season, this was the first time she has played against her former school.
“It feels great just to play in general. I’m excited for the season,” Krzyzanowski said. “It kind of felt good actually. I mean, it sucks that I don’t get to play with them anymore.”
Her new coach, Jessica Boswell said she was proud of Krzyzanowski and the way she played, even though Krzyzanowski was disappointed in herself at the start.
“She was a little disappointed I think in her front nine, shooting two over, but she stayed focused and she was just hitting the ball really well today,” Boswell said. “So, of course, it’s nice to get the win.”
Krzyzanowski wasn’t thinking about going against her former school as she was focusing on how she played. Now that the first invite is over, she is relieved.
“I was just thinking that it was going to be a normal tournament, like I wasn’t thinking about teamwise,” Krzyzanowski said. “I kind of just played how I would normally play in individual tournaments. I feel relieved that it’s over. It was kind of stressful.”
The Sidney course played to both Krzyzanowski’s strengths and weaknesses even though the green was rough.
“The greens are kind of rough so I had a little trouble keeping it in the fairway but otherwise, it was pretty OK,” she said. “It played to my strengths in length because it’s short and I can just hit it close to the green. It played with my weaknesses more with the green because they were kind of rough.”
Even though the Gering golf team finished in fifth at the invite, Boswell said she is just proud of how her new golfers competed at their first invite.
“For my new golfers, this was their first meet so I’m proud they finished — First of all because it’s hot and this is a long course with the hills and stuff,” she said. “I’m just going to give them a baseline now. They can see improvement each time they go to tournaments now that they have a baseline to look at.”
The next invite for Gering will be on Aug. 31 at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Individual Top 10
1. Emily Krzyzanowski Gering 74
2. Anna Kelley Scottsbluff 76
3. Nielli Heinold Scottsbluff 77
4. Payton Wise Kimball 81
5. Jessica Folchert Ogallala 96