Emily Krzyzanowski wins individual title at Sidney Invite

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Sidney Invite took place at the Hillside Country Club with Emily Krzyzanowski being the individual winner while Scottsbluff won the team competition.

Krzyzanowski transferred for her senior year from Scottsbluff to Gering prior to the 2021-2022 academic year. As this was the first invite of the new season, this was the first time she has played against her former school.

“It feels great just to play in general. I’m excited for the season,” Krzyzanowski said. “It kind of felt good actually. I mean, it sucks that I don’t get to play with them anymore.”

Her new coach, Jessica Boswell said she was proud of Krzyzanowski and the way she played, even though Krzyzanowski was disappointed in herself at the start.

“She was a little disappointed I think in her front nine, shooting two over, but she stayed focused and she was just hitting the ball really well today,” Boswell said. “So, of course, it’s nice to get the win.”

Krzyzanowski wasn’t thinking about going against her former school as she was focusing on how she played. Now that the first invite is over, she is relieved.