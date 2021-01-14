 Skip to main content
Gering finance director suddenly resigns
The Gering City Council accepted the resignation of Finance Director Renae Jimenez at Monday’s meeting.

There was no discussion as council members unanimously voted to accept the letter, which was provided to the city Friday.

Gering Budget Overview

Renae Jimenez 

She no longer worked at the city as of Monday, according to city staff, which was confirmed by City Administrator Pat Heath.

When asked if the resignation was due to any unhappiness on either party’s end, Heath said he could not comment on personnel matters.

Heath said the search for a replacement would start after the City of Gering’s audit is due at the end of March.

“We’ve asked for assistance from the City of Scottsbluff,” he said. “Their finance director is going to give us a hand during any transition time right now.”

He said the replacement search would start after the audit is submitted.

“We’ll wait until we get our audit done,” Heath said. “Then we’ll decide what direction to go.”

Jimenez started at the City of Gering in July of 2019, coming from a year with the same position at Hastings, and two years at Grand Island before that. Her first municipal position was finance director at Scottsbluff, which she held for 13 years.

Jimenez could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

