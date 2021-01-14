Gering Junior High principal reflects on educating middle-shoolers.

When John and Sue Seiler moved their family to Scottsbluff from Colorado, their high school sophomore son wasn’t happy with the move.
Today, Shawn Seiler is in his third year as principal at Gering Junior High School and has no intention of living anywhere besides the Nebraska Panhandle, close to family for Seiler and his wife, Amy, who is from Morrill.
The Seilers have raised their family here. Son Peyton is a senior at Gering High School, Maddie is a sophomore and Nate is in the eighth grade at Gering Junior High.
“The cool thing about that is I was the high school assistant principal when Peyton was a freshman,” Seiler said. “When she was an eight grader, I had Maddie. Now I’ve had Nate for two years. ... So, all my kids have had me as a dad and as principal. My high school son didn’t like that so much. ... Maddie and Nate have had a pretty good experience.
“It’s probably like being the preacher’s kid a little bit. People expect the best out of you, and they also get harassed by the kids. It’s been good, though. The kids are very supportive, too.”
Seiler taught science and math for 10 years at Bluffs Middle School in Scottsbluff. During those years, he also coached freshman and junior varsity basketball and boys and girls tennis. During those years, he obtained his masters degree and got into some school leadership programs. That led Seiler to take a position as principal and athletic director at Minatare High School.
“Loved it there, great community,” Seiler said of his two years in Minatare. “Fun school system. Learned everything you can possibly learn as a school administrator at Minatare because you do everything. I was a bus driver, A.D., secretary, nurse. It was fun. We had a fun staff and great kids.”
After a couple of years in the Minatare system, Shawn and Amy Seiler hadn’t yet moved and were just starting their young family, so Seiler took the job when there was an opening as assistant principal at Gering High School under Eldon Hubbard. Nine years later, he took over as principal at GJH.
“I’ve always loved middle school and junior high kids,” Seiler said, pointing out that he also enjoyed his time at the high school. “I wanted to get back to that realm.”
Seiler said he loves the challenge of educating kids at the middle school age as they approach adolescence and puberty and everything that goes along with that age group.
“I joke around with anybody who wants to teach middle school,” Seiler said. “When I interview, I’m like, ‘Listen. You’re teaching a unique group of people.’ I use the example of, it’s like nailing Jell-O to a wall to try to teach a middle school student. You’ve got to figure out and manipulate. You have to hold it together, and it falls down a lot. Pick it back up and keep hammering.”
Kids in middle school or junior high are at an ideal age to reach, Seiler said.
“This age group is still very impressionable,” Seiler said. “They are open to ideas. I feel like you can motivate them at a higher level. ... They’re very impressionable, and we can really create some committed, focused kids if you can connect them with the right people.”
When Seiler was coaching at Scottsbluff High School and teaching at the middle school, he said the connections he made with the students in the middle school were vital to his teams’ success in the following years.
With the addition of sixth grade students at the school, Seiler said it’s as if he, dean of students Julie Siebke and the rest of the leadership team have been able to build a new school through development and planning and visiting other schools in Nebraska. Those visits combined with assessment of what the GJH staff could do have developed the environment at Gering. A $107,000 grant from the State of Nebraska helped expand the curriculum.
“Our kids have a great focus of trying to empower them to know who they are and give them a good idea of their strengths as they move into the high school,” Seiler said.
Working with high school dean of students Mario Chavez has helped determine the best courses to offer and how to continue that education on the next level.
Seiler said the impact of his youth pastor and some teaching mentors have been influential on his choice to pursue a career in education. A love of sports and the potential to reach kids helped him choose teaching over possibly being a youth pastor himself.
“Being an educator, it’s that influence piece,” Seiler said. “I grew up in a strong, faith-based home. Were we perfect kids? No. Perfect family? No. But just that solid foundation always kept me grounded, gave me a solid base to move me through life. ... I think the impact that the spiritual sense can have on people is huge. You get the physical, the mental and the spiritual, those three things create the whole person.”