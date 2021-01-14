Gering Junior High principal reflects on educating middle-shoolers.

Kids in middle school or junior high are at an ideal age to reach, Seiler said.

“This age group is still very impressionable,” Seiler said. “They are open to ideas. I feel like you can motivate them at a higher level. ... They’re very impressionable, and we can really create some committed, focused kids if you can connect them with the right people.”

When Seiler was coaching at Scottsbluff High School and teaching at the middle school, he said the connections he made with the students in the middle school were vital to his teams’ success in the following years.

With the addition of sixth grade students at the school, Seiler said it’s as if he, dean of students Julie Siebke and the rest of the leadership team have been able to build a new school through development and planning and visiting other schools in Nebraska. Those visits combined with assessment of what the GJH staff could do have developed the environment at Gering. A $107,000 grant from the State of Nebraska helped expand the curriculum.

“Our kids have a great focus of trying to empower them to know who they are and give them a good idea of their strengths as they move into the high school,” Seiler said.