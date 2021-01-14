Gering takes on lead with streamgage

Gering City Council unanimously approved an agreement Monday night for the city to be the lead partner with the federal government to keep a North Platte River streamgage at Avenue I.

While there’s 140 streamgages in the state, and two more west of the city – one at Henry, another at Morrill – this streamgage provides a unique live look at the river, which officials said is invaluable for flood management.

“All of our city’s critical infrastructure is in a floodplain,” Annie Folck, Gering’s city engineer said. “So, knowing when we need to start putting up some sandbags to protect our well fields, to protect our wastewater treatment plants, I think it’s going to be invaluable to city staff to be able to keep track of flooding events and be able to respond appropriately.”

The streamgage helps monitor The North Platte River’s water levels and model the area’s floodplain. It was installed in 2015 as part of a national effort called the Silver Jackets project. In Nebraska, that meant eight federal agencies and five state agencies analyzing flood risk and updating often decades out-of-date maps. During the project, the U.S. Geological Survey partnered separately with the cities of Gering and Scottsbluff. After it wrapped up, the communities asked to keep on the gauge, and asked other entities to chip into a pot.