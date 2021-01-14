Knapper key: Listening to the voters

With a father who was in administration at Scottsbluff Public Schools and is now at Western Nebraska Community College, Charlie Knapper was always around the public service sector.
“I was always aware of what was going on with city councils, county commissions, school boards because of the position my dad held,” he said. “I knew how those entities’ decisions affected me as a student. I was very involved in athletics and activities at Scottsbluff High School, so if there was an issue with the Splash Arena, I paid attention to it because I was a swimmer in high school. So, I’ve always followed city and county government because their decisions affect opportunities for youth.”
After graduating from Scottsbluff, Knapper spent some time living in Lawrence, Kansas, and Hilton Head, South Carolina, where he developed an interest in tourism and the events that drive it.
When he returned to the Panhandle in 2010, Knapper noticed that many workers who may be on the front lines for questions from tourists weren’t equipped with the proper answers to questions such as, “What is there to do around here?” It was around that time the county commissioners asked the public to come to a meeting to talk about tourism.
“Smart phones were still catching on,” Knapper said of the “is there an app for that” environment around the time of the 2011 public meeting. “I’d been dreaming of this tourism app for Scotts Bluff County ever since I moved back here. So I went to the county commissioners meeting and told them my idea. They said, ‘Oh, that’s a good idea,’ but then they never did anything.”
Knapper said he still believes in the idea and has tried to encourage it, but there’s still not an app for that.
“We can bring people here who want to research the history of the area, and I also think we can bring people here who are younger and just want to take selfies in front of neat landmarks and stuff like that,” Knapper said of encouraging local tourism.
Although the tourism app hasn’t come to fruition yet, Knapper said the county has taken great strides in improving its information technology over the past two years through a contract with Bytes Computer and Network Solutions. Besides the new jail, Knapper said the contract with Bytes is probably former commission chair Mark Masterton’s greatest legacy with the county.
“We had an IT infrastructure where the average age was probably 2005, 2006-ish,” Knapper said. “Within two years, Bytes has us on the cutting edge of technology, not quite, but we’re getting real close. We were facing end of life, not just physically with the infrastructure, but with the software and the licensing and the support.”
After his experience presenting the app idea and seeing some other events unfold, Knapper decided to run for commissioner in 2018.
“The fact that they asked the public for input, but then they didn’t do anything with it just didn’t sit right with me,” Knapper said.
As a result of that experience, he said he appreciates being able to hear from the voters in his district, especially with concerns such as those that have come up during the pandemic.
“I represent the voters of Gering,” Knapper said. “A lot of them did reach out to me concerning the mask mandate and told me their concerns. I took their concerns, even if they weren’t my feelings or my opinions or my concerns, I took them and let the rest of the board know what my voters were thinking. So, I really appreciate when voters reach out and tell me their concerns, whether it’s about roads or safety, property tax concerns or COVID concerns.”
Knapper and his wife, Kerry Olson, make their home in Gering with sons Beau, 8, and Ero, 5.
“Gering is super quiet, super safe,” Knapper said of raising a family in Gering. “My parents are still here. Kerry’s parents are still here. My kids have amazing relationships with their grandparents. ... They just love going to Grandma’s house, and they love going to Nana’s house.”
The time he has to commit to his role as commissioner and the committees he serves as part of that role was a bit of a surprise, Knapper said, but he and Kerry have committed to making sacrifices so Beau and Ero have what they need.
“We make a lot of sacrifices so the kids have what they need,” Knapper said. “Our kids go to Community Christian School. My wife stayed home until the last couple months, and now she’s working two days a week. We drive used vehicles. We don’t have cable TV. We don’t have a big house. We don’t take extravagant vacations. We haven’t taken a vacation in three or four years now. We do that so the kids have the support and security they need.”