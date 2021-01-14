Knapper key: Listening to the voters

As a result of that experience, he said he appreciates being able to hear from the voters in his district, especially with concerns such as those that have come up during the pandemic.

“I represent the voters of Gering,” Knapper said. “A lot of them did reach out to me concerning the mask mandate and told me their concerns. I took their concerns, even if they weren’t my feelings or my opinions or my concerns, I took them and let the rest of the board know what my voters were thinking. So, I really appreciate when voters reach out and tell me their concerns, whether it’s about roads or safety, property tax concerns or COVID concerns.”

Knapper and his wife, Kerry Olson, make their home in Gering with sons Beau, 8, and Ero, 5.

“Gering is super quiet, super safe,” Knapper said of raising a family in Gering. “My parents are still here. Kerry’s parents are still here. My kids have amazing relationships with their grandparents. ... They just love going to Grandma’s house, and they love going to Nana’s house.”

The time he has to commit to his role as commissioner and the committees he serves as part of that role was a bit of a surprise, Knapper said, but he and Kerry have committed to making sacrifices so Beau and Ero have what they need.

“We make a lot of sacrifices so the kids have what they need,” Knapper said. “Our kids go to Community Christian School. My wife stayed home until the last couple months, and now she’s working two days a week. We drive used vehicles. We don’t have cable TV. We don’t have a big house. We don’t take extravagant vacations. We haven’t taken a vacation in three or four years now. We do that so the kids have the support and security they need.”

