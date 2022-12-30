122922-ger-opn-Letter_merged

Preserve our nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature

The nonpartisan structure of our Legislature has been the pride of Nebraskans since 1937. As former speakers and senators of the Legislature, we saw first-hand how the rules and traditions of the Legislature preserve this nonpartisanship, which produces more thoughtful policy that serves the state as a whole.

Our unique nonpartisan, one-house structure improved on several aspects of a partisan bicameral system. Instead of party leaders having the only meaningful voices in the body, all senators here are equal and independent and can contribute their own strengths and experience to policymaking. All senators, regardless of party, can represent their constituents equally.

Every bill introduced receives a public hearing – not just those introduced by senators of the same political party as the committee chair. Every senator has the chance to make the case for their bills, and, more importantly, the public is afforded the opportunity to voice their opinions on every single one. This is how Nebraskans serve as the Legislature’s “second house.”

Another way this nonpartisanship shines is when senators elect their internal leadership positions for speaker and committee chairs using a private ballot. This allows senators the autonomy to vote for leaders they believe are most qualified to serve in those roles rather than who is most politically powerful. Otherwise, senators might be pressured to vote for a senator simply because they belong to the same political party. With only 49 members in the body, this preserves relationships so senators can work together and have a productive session.

Private ballots have long been used for selecting internal leadership positions within school boards, county commissioners, private organizations and political caucuses in Congress. Republican majority Legislatures have maintained this process for decades because state senators from all political affiliations have recognized its benefits to the Legislature and to the state.

Returning senators demonstrate their statesmanship and commitment to Nebraska when they safeguard the rules that safeguard this unique institution. And newly elected senators should resist outside pressures to change these rules before they even experience serving in the Legislature. It’s unwise to change the longstanding and well considered rules of a branch of government before they can see for themselves why the rules exist.

Galen Hadley, Former Speaker

Greg Adams, Former Speaker

Mike Gloor, Former Senator

Matt Williams, Former Senator

Mark Kolterman, Former Senator

John Stinner, Former Senator

Robert Hilkeman, Former Senator

Annette Dubas, Former Senator

Kate Sullivan, Former Senator

Kathy Campbell, Former Senator

John McCollister, Former Senator

Paul Schumacher, Former Senator

Vickie McDonald, Former Senator