20 years later: Where were you on 9/11?

“And then we started getting parents coming into the school saying, ‘I’m pulling my kids out.’ And we’re just trying to be like, 'OK whatever.' We’re not making a fuss. We don’t even know what to argue about. … It was hard, because we had to keep school going, but we knew that there was something so terrible going on, and trying to keep it (school) normal for kids.”

Kerri Dishman, owner of Fresh Foods:

“My memory of 9/11 as I was holding my newborn baby (two weeks old) on that day when it happened and just wondering what in the world this small child has been born into?

“… It was scary that day because there was just so much unknown. You turn on your TV, and they just play that over and over — of the towers crashing. And not knowing why and what else is going on, but knowing that something horrific just happened to our country.

“… My heart just hurt for all of those people in New York City as they had missing family members. And as a new mother, I could relate to those who it was their child there or, as a wife, I could relate to those who maybe they lost their spouse. My heart hurt for those people.”

Alan “AJ” Trook, American Legion Post 36 finance officer: