20 years later: Where were you on 9/11?

Nearly everyone in the U.S. remembers where they were or what they were doing on the fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001. Now, 20 years later, even those who weren’t born yet have a solid understanding of the significance of 9/11. The Courier’s Olivia Wieseler asked various members of the community to share what they remember about that day and how it affected them afterward — or what they know about it 20 years down the road.
Kent Holmes, American Legion Post 36 commander:
“I was at a restaurant (in central Nebraska) working, and we had a TV at the bar, and it just blew everybody away. That happened. I can remember watching the towers fall, … but the American people, they’re very resilient, and that’s what separates us from almost every other nation.”
Nicole Regan, Gering Public Schools superintendent:
“I was a dean of students at Central High School (Omaha, NE). … (I was a) young mom, dropped my kids off at daycare, went in. … I can’t remember how I found out. I think it was from a student probably, a student that got kicked out of class … and they’re like, ‘Hey, did you see the news?’ I’m like, ‘What?’ And they said, ‘Something’s (in) New York; there’s a building on fire, and there’s a plane that crashed into it.’ I said, ‘What?’
“… It’s like you’re going through slow motion. I’m monitoring the hallways and seeing what’s going on, and I check in, and they’re watching it. They’re watching the plane. And then we’re watching the second plane that’s about to go into the second tower. I’m like, ‘No, it’s not going to crash.’ It was just total disbelief, like this is not real.
“And then we started getting parents coming into the school saying, ‘I’m pulling my kids out.’ And we’re just trying to be like, 'OK whatever.' We’re not making a fuss. We don’t even know what to argue about. … It was hard, because we had to keep school going, but we knew that there was something so terrible going on, and trying to keep it (school) normal for kids.”
Kerri Dishman, owner of Fresh Foods:
“My memory of 9/11 as I was holding my newborn baby (two weeks old) on that day when it happened and just wondering what in the world this small child has been born into?
“… It was scary that day because there was just so much unknown. You turn on your TV, and they just play that over and over — of the towers crashing. And not knowing why and what else is going on, but knowing that something horrific just happened to our country.
“… My heart just hurt for all of those people in New York City as they had missing family members. And as a new mother, I could relate to those who it was their child there or, as a wife, I could relate to those who maybe they lost their spouse. My heart hurt for those people.”
Alan “AJ” Trook, American Legion Post 36 finance officer:
“When the events started happening, I was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, at the time. I was with the marine air training group. So, we got in the office, and we heard news that there had been an impact in one of the World Trade Centers. So we started following the news, and seeing that it wasn’t just a fluke. Probably by noon that day, they just sent us all home: ‘Go home, be with your family and we’ll sort out what’s going to go on from there.’
“So the rest of the day was just watching developments on the news and trying to help my children understand what was going on, while I really didn’t understand myself. … Helping them to understand it wasn’t a movie; this isn’t Lord of the Rings or Pirates of the Caribbean or anything like that. This is really happening.
"… I was with a training command at the time, so it just kind of shifted the gears and the mindset of the way we did business there, getting students from recruit training through the schools and getting them out to the fleet so that they could do their jobs with the aviation community. When I transferred in 2004 back to the fleet myself, I transferred to my old Squadron, and we went to Afghanistan in 2005. So, I did a tour at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. … Had that (9/11) not happened, our normal rotation was to go to Japan for six months, and we probably would have just done that instead. But this was definitely more of a wartime deployment.”
Sophia McAndrew, GHS senior, and Hannah Walker, GHS junior:
SM) I learned it in school. I feel like my parents may have talked about it when I was younger, but I probably didn’t understand. But when I got to preschool, elementary and stuff like that, they would teach it to us.
HW) I also learned it in school. I remember seeing it in a social studies class, and my social studies teacher made me watch it. We would rewatch it every year up until now even. We’d sit there and rewatch it.
SM) It makes me emotional seeing it if I’m being honest. Every time I watch it, I kind of just feel, I guess, scared for them. I get a little emotional.
HW) I agree with that, but our world is a scary world these days. Like, it could happen again.
Sherry Preston, Gering Public Library librarian:
“I was working for the federal government in Fullerton, Nebraska, and we had a staff meeting that day … I worked for the Natural Resource Conservation Service, and we’re kind of organized by natural resource districts, so I think we were in Spalding or somewhere like that. And I got to work, and the ladies at the FSA office were watching TV and the first plane had hit.
“… I think part of the way through it (the meeting), we took a break, and I think my boss checked her cell phone and at that time, we found out that the federal government had shut down and pretty much all hell had broken loose. We all went back and went home. … (I was thinking,) ‘Well, we’re at war now, aren’t we? Somebody just declared war on us, and we’re not even for sure who.’ … It was just kind of unreal, and I remember feeling like I was in a daze.”
Dave Wolf, executive director of Legacy of the Plains Museum:
“I was in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the time, and we had just opened up a new — I worked for Russell’s Market, and they just opened up a new Russell’s Market on the (Sept.) 10th, so I had the next day off. So, I was sleeping in, and I always hit my radio — old school, of course — hit the snooze button when you wake up to listen to, and of course, I didn’t hear music. I thought I was actually dreaming.
“… I didn’t have cable so I just listened to the radio, and then a couple hours later, I believe I walked down to the store that I worked at to talk to people there.
"My brother had joined the Army the year before, and I was a political science major with an emphasis on foreign policy. So, it was a pretty surreal moment, and just the shock of it, seeing the footage and seeing the devastation and the people, was pretty impactful.
“But the thing that I remember the most was the rallying, the flags that came out of people’s homes and put them on there. The kind of patriotic fervor — we were no longer Democrats, Republicans. We weren’t East Coast, West Coast, north, south, rural, urban. It was we were all Americans. … It’s Charlie Daniel song, I can’t remember the name of it, but basically, he said no matter what we’re feeling, if somebody attacks us, they attack all of us.
“… You kind of know that no matter how much strife we have within the country — I mean, it’s like family, right? You might cuss out, you might even throw a punch or whatever, but if somebody comes outside and tries to hurt you, my fellow country people will have your back to be able to protect you.”