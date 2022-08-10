3rd Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train set for Aug. 21

On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its 3rd Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and roll. Ice cream is being added for dessert.

David Wolf, executive director at the Legacy of the Plains Museum is excited to have the event back after two years off.

“The Oregon Trail Wagon Train was such a hit in 2019. It was a beautiful night, great atmosphere, and wonderful food. We are excited to hold this event again in late August.”

Wolf says there have been some changes to the dinner, with a more family-friendly approach.

“Since we had to move it to a Sunday, and are not going to have a concert afterwards, we are going to have more activities for families,” he said. “We are going to have wagon rides, wooden horse roping, live animals, pedal tractors, and a lot more.”

Tickets for the dinner are still available for just $50 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with the dinner bell ringing at 6 p.m.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989 or email us at info@legacyoftheplains.org.