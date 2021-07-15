6,800-plus Huskers named to spring Deans' List

LINCOLN — More than 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.
• College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
• College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Katherine S. Ankerson.
• College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
• College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
• College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
• College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
• College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
• Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Charles O’Connor.
• Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Following is a list of Gering honorees with their year in school during the spring semester, college(s) and major(s). Some students chose not to have their hometowns listed.
Becky Boyd, senior, Dean’s Lists, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications, psychology, and advertising and public relations.
MaKenna Rose Dahlgrin, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.
Jaela Kae Hardin, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and global studies.
Jassie Kaur, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health.
Megan Maser, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences.
Bianca Quintana Quezada, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.
Austin Hunter Schilz, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science.
Riley Mathias Schilz, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.
Lauren Loy Shaul, senior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, interior design.
Salma Juliette Silva, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.