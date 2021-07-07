 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
60 head of longhorn to arrive in Gering
0 comments

60 head of longhorn to arrive in Gering

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oregon Trail Days events return for 100th annual celebration

Two steers pull a covered wagon down 10th Street in Gering during the 2019 Oregon Trail Days Parade. The parade will return this year and will feature around 60 longhorns from Oklahoma. 

 (Lauren Brant/Star-Herald file photo)

Gering - Sixty cattle with horns the same length as their body will be arriving in Gering on Wednesday to prepare for their trek down 10th Street in the 100th annual Oregon Trail Days parade on Saturday. The public is invited to see the longhorns up close before their parade debut at the Platte Valley Auction building at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. Platte Valley Auction is located at 815 Morrison Road in Gering, just west of Seventh Street and a few blocks north of the train tracks.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News