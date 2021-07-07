Gering - Sixty cattle with horns the same length as their body will be arriving in Gering on Wednesday to prepare for their trek down 10th Street in the 100th annual Oregon Trail Days parade on Saturday. The public is invited to see the longhorns up close before their parade debut at the Platte Valley Auction building at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. Platte Valley Auction is located at 815 Morrison Road in Gering, just west of Seventh Street and a few blocks north of the train tracks.
60 head of longhorn to arrive in Gering
