8 WNCC paramedic students pass national certification exam

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. – The Western Nebraska Community College paramedic program held it’s first National Registry of Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Paramedic Level Psychomotor test last weekend.

The practical exam is for national certification and is administered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. John Bishop, WNCC EMS program clinical education coordinator, said that although the testing is difficult, many of the candidates passed the practical testing scenarios.

“There was much rejoicing, celebration, hugs, and tears of joy at the end of the day as the candidates were told they passed,” Bishop said. “These young people are the future of 911 medical response in the Panhandle. A special thank you to all the area paramedics and volunteers for making this happen.”

Eight students from WNCC’s paramedic program were among the 11 total candidates that passed the national certification.