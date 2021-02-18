 Skip to main content
A day at the dog park
Jacki Lynn, owner of three Standard Poodles, spent the day at the Gering Monument Dog Park recently. The weather was too cold to hold onto three leashes, she said, but Oliver, Zelda and Winston wanted to play in the snowy weather. 

Reporter

Danielle Prokop is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9055 or by email at danielle.prokop@starherald.com.

