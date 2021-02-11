A Green Bay Halloween story

A couple of weeks ago, I had the opportunity to conduct a phone interview with former Chadron State College great Don Beebe.
If you hadn’t heard of him from CSC, perhaps you remember his NFL career in which he played nine seasons and went to six Super Bowls, not a bad legacy.
Oh yeah, his hustle play catching Leon Lett from likely 40 yards or so behind and forcing a fumble despite his Buffalo Bills trailing the Dallas Cowboys 52-17 in the fourth quarter stands as one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history.
Sometimes when you talk to famous people, you get the air that they’re happy to be famous people, and I’ve met a few of those. Don Beebe is not that type.
For the whole story, we have to go back to the late 1980s when Don was at Chadron State and preparing for the NFL draft. I was a reporter at the time and got the chance to interview him leading up to the draft, and he impressed me as just being a good dude.
Now, 30-some years later, he’s still just a good dude.
Over the course of our most recent talk, we covered the Chadron State days and the Buffalo Bills days. We talked about finally winning a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and the feelings Don had when Brett Favre took the final snap of the game. He said he actually had a feeling of guilt come over him because he was the only member of those Buffalo teams to get to win a Super Bowl. To me, that exemplified the selflessness of the man.
Although he experienced six major concussions in his football career, the 56-year-old says he doesn’t have any lingering effects from them. I asked about a play where Don leaped to catch a pass, but was undercut by a defensive back and landed squarely on his head.
“As a player, you just go on,” he said. “If I can play, I’m playing. As I look back on it now, it was a pretty dangerous situation, that’s for sure. If I would have turned left or right just a quarter inch, I was told by a doctor, that could have severed the spine, and it would have been over right there. But, the good Lord was with me. I tore my neck muscle, which still affects me today. I’ve got to get treatment on it when it flares up, but there’s a lot of guys who had it way worse than me.”
We had to talk about a video you can find on YouTube by searching “Don Beebe Halloween.”
At the time, Don had a TV show in Green Bay. He wanted it to be more of a Letterman-type variety show than a football show, so he often went out into the town for different things.
The producers wanted him to get Brett Favre on the show, so Don suggested they play a prank on Packers coach Mike Holmgren. “Once I said, ‘prank,’ Favre was all in,” Don said.
So Favre, Don and center Frank Winters donned each other’s jerseys and rubber masks and went to Holmgren’s house on Halloween to trick-or-treat.
“It literally couldn’t have gone any better,” Don said. “First of all, you go up to the guy’s door, the head coach in Green Bay’s door, and he answers it? I mean, come on, what’s the chance of that? You’d think his wife or daughter would answer, but no, Mike comes to the door, perfect.”
To make a long, but funny, story short, the head coach told the obviously overgrown trick-or-treaters he had just run out of candy. Beebe, who knew that wide receivers coach Gil Haskell was at Holmgren’s house, began to play it up and said there’s no way the head coach of the Packers could run out of candy and there had to be some inside and started to push his way into the door.
“What you don’t see is he took his right elbow and stuck it in my chest, and said, ‘Sir, I told you we don’t have any candy,’” Don said of the video. “He was starting to get, you know, ticked off. That’s when I backed up, and I said, ‘Well Mr. Gil probably has candy,’ and then it triggered, so it’s hilarious.”
Faith, fun and football will forever be the legacy of Don Beebe.