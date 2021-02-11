A Green Bay Halloween story

A couple of weeks ago, I had the opportunity to conduct a phone interview with former Chadron State College great Don Beebe.

If you hadn’t heard of him from CSC, perhaps you remember his NFL career in which he played nine seasons and went to six Super Bowls, not a bad legacy.

Oh yeah, his hustle play catching Leon Lett from likely 40 yards or so behind and forcing a fumble despite his Buffalo Bills trailing the Dallas Cowboys 52-17 in the fourth quarter stands as one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history.

Sometimes when you talk to famous people, you get the air that they’re happy to be famous people, and I’ve met a few of those. Don Beebe is not that type.

For the whole story, we have to go back to the late 1980s when Don was at Chadron State and preparing for the NFL draft. I was a reporter at the time and got the chance to interview him leading up to the draft, and he impressed me as just being a good dude.

Now, 30-some years later, he’s still just a good dude.