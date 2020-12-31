A look back at the stories that shaped 2020 in Gering

A year that started off like any other took a decided turn in March when the new coronavirus pandemic hit the area.
Schools and businesses closed while others scaled back as COVID-19 left its mark on the year.
While the virus wasn’t the only news in 2020, it certainly shaped the year.
Here are the top stories of 2020 from the Gering Courier’s pages.
1. Gering, Scottsbluff suspend school classes and activities
Scottsbluff Public Schools and Gering Public Schools have suspended all scheduled assemblies, events and programs in an attempt to minimize exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a press release from both districts, it states, “Gering Public Schools and Scottsbluff Public Schools are suspending all scheduled assemblies, events, and programs, both internal and external.”
Melissa Price, director of communications for SPS, said, “Any non-essential activities whether public or private have been suspended.”
Price said the district does not want to put anyone who is vulnerable at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Jennifer Sibal, community engagement director for GPS, also said the district will continue to assess the situation about future events.
2. Oregon Trail Days postponed, eventually moves ahead with scaled-down event and impromptu tractor parade
Oregon Trail Days may not have sported a parade this year due to directed health measures out of the Nebraska Governor’s office, but that did not stop a small group of farmers and their families from driving their tractors through Scottsbluff and Gering from mid-morning to mid-afternoon Saturday.
“The honest truth? Because they canceled the Oregon Trail Days parade, so we made our own tractor drive,” Jim Schimek, one of the leaders of the drive, said. “It’s a tractor drive, not a parade.”
Schimek had the idea to do a tractor drive when he heard the Oregon Trail Days parade had officially been canceled. He called up Jim Neuwirth, a kind of leader of a “loose bunch” of tractor-loving guys, and they rounded up some people, tractors and flags in less than two weeks to drive through downtown.
“Yeah, they flagged me down one night and in less than two weeks we got ’er going,” said Neuwirth. “If somebody calls Saturday afternoon and says, ‘Hey, we want to have a tractor run,’ we just go have it.”
3. Pat Heath to fill city administrator position
The next Gering city administrator will be a familiar face.
By unanimous vote, the Gering City Council named public works director Pat Heath the successor to current city administrator Lane Danielzuk at Monday night’s meeting.
Danielzuk is set to retire at the end of December after 12 years in the position. Four finalists were interviewed by the city council and Mayor Tony Kaufman.
“We really had one candidate who just rose to the top as someone who would fit into our culture and existing leadership team,” Kaufman said. “Pat really meshed some of his visions of where we would like to take the city as a council in the next few years.”
4. Gering Schools name Nicole Regan next superintendent
In a field of highly experienced candidates, Nicole Regan was the obvious choice, according to school board members.
The Gering Public Schools Board of Education unanimously selected Regan as the next superintendent of the Panhandle’s second-largest school district last week. She’ll be the second woman to hold the position in the last three decades.
“We had four really good, diverse candidates,” school board president BJ Peters told the Courier. “At the end of the four days, it was fairly obvious to us as a board as well as to the other groups that visited with each candidate that Dr. Reagan had the broad skill sets that Gering Public Schools needs to lead us down the path of success.”
Gering Public Schools manages a $28 million budget, educates more than 2,000 students and has more than 3,00 people on staff, all of which will fall under Regan’s management in July 2021.
She’ll also inherit a district reshaped by COVID-19. Gering Public Schools has seen disruption in its classrooms as teachers and students quarantine for two weeks. The district has also taken on additional costs to keep school buildings clean.
5. GHS seniors able to hold in-person graduation with limited attendance
After a sudden end to the year and months of uncertainty surrounding graduations across the country, Gering High School Seniors on Sunday celebrated Commencement with their classmates at Five Rocks Amphitheater.
In his speech, “An Open Letter to COVID-19,” Adam Flowers questioned why the virus took so much from the seniors – from activities to prom – and then, he said, “thank you.”
“I guess while I’m on the topic of thanking something as strange as a virus, I could also say thank you to COVID-19 for teaching me how to be grateful for what I have,” he said. “Thank you for allowing me to appreciate being introverted. While it may seem silly, you also taught me a much bigger lesson that I don’t think I would’ve learned anywhere else.”
Flowers explained that when he started high school he enjoyed it, but the thought of graduation was always at the back of his mind. As he worked his way up to senior year, the urge to just be done with high school grew stronger. By senior year, graduation was on his mind daily.
When COVID-19 turned his bedroom into his classroom, he began to regret wanting time to move faster. He’d always looked forward to the major moments brought by senior year and wishes he’d spent more time enjoying what was happening at other points in his high school career.
6. Scotts Bluff County woman is first Panhandle COVID-19 death
Panhandle health officials released Wednesday that the first COVID-19 related death in the district has been reported.
A Scotts Bluff County woman in her 90s, who had underlying health conditions, has died.
Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said, “We extend our sympathies to the family of this person. This is a reminder of how important it is to continue to follow the recommendations being provided to protect our most vulnerable in the community.”
Earlier this week, Schnell talked during daily briefings about the increase in cases being experienced in recent weeks among seniors and the elderly. In Wednesday’s press release, she said, “Since we began our response efforts in late February, we have understood the severity of COVID-19 and its impact on older individuals and persons with underlying health complications. We all must remain careful in taking increased precautions against this devastating virus.”
7. Students back to school under different rules
For five months, they waited.
Friday, Aug. 14, the wait was finally over for Gering students.
“From the looks of it, the kids are excited to be back, and I really think the excitement of the first day of school is still there,” Geil Elementary counselor Matt Janecek said.
Lincoln Elementary principal Pam Barker said her staff was well prepared for opening day.
“It went very, very smoothly,” she said. “I was very impressed with our parents and our students and our staff, They had their masks on, they were orderly, they did their jobs.”
Stephanie Body was dropping off her daughter, Emma Gibbons, for second grade at Northfield Elementary.
“I’m trying not to cry” said Body said about Emma. “She’s over the moon.”
For Geil third-grade mom Amy Lee, the day was a big one.
“I think it is so important to have them back in school,” Lee said.
8. City breaks ground on baseball/softball quad-plex
The City of Gering broke ground and will begin construction on the new Softball/Baseball Quadplex in the southwestern corner of Oregon Trail Park at the corner of D Street and 13th Street.
City Engineer Annie Folck said the $2.8 million project will help reorient and install two 200-foot baseball and two 200-foot softball fields into a large clover shape around a new concession stand in the center.
“The construction area is south of the pool and all around the former concessions building, which got knocked down two weeks ago as part of this project,” Folck said.
Folck said the baseball fields will be used by boys ages 12-and-under and the softball fields are available for all ages and will be used by Gering High School.
The construction phase of the project will cost $1.8 million, Folck said, and is contracted to Eric Reichert Construction. As for the rest, $420,000 is budgeted for lighting and another $300,000 for finishing the fields.
9. School set to resume with masks
Gering public schools announced July 29 that classes in 2020 will be in-person, with masks when social distancing is impossible.
Over the last few weeks, school districts across the state and country released plans to reopen schools, after COVID-19 triggered a wave of school closures. Gering’s full plan was made available on the district’s website after the virtual presentation.
The district offered two options for parents returning their students to school: The traditional in-person option, now with a mask requirement; and an online remote learning option. Jennifer Sibal, community engagement director, said parents have to decide between tradition and remote learning.
Sibal emphasized that the online option would be better than what the district offered in the spring. Kory Knight, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, emphasized that grading and attendance would be enforced for online students as well.
Despite its controversial reputation, the mask requirement was sparsely discussed during the presentation.
10. Gering has first fire fatality since 1950s
Gering firefighters discovered a body after responding to a fire on R street Thursday, Dec. 17.
Gering Fire Department chief Nathan Flowers said his department received a call that smoke was emanating from a structure on R street, near Lincoln Elementary School. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Flowers said smoke was pouring from the windows of the small house.
He said it took about half an hour to subdue the blaze and, upon entry, firefighters discovered the body.
“There was one occupant who lived in the structure. We did find the occupant deceased in the structure. We have turned it over to the fire marshal’s office as well as the Gering Police Department (for investigation),” Flowers said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
“Our thoughts and prayers go to their families,” Flowers said.