A look back at the stories that shaped 2020 in Gering

She’ll also inherit a district reshaped by COVID-19. Gering Public Schools has seen disruption in its classrooms as teachers and students quarantine for two weeks. The district has also taken on additional costs to keep school buildings clean.

5. GHS seniors able to hold in-person graduation with limited attendance

After a sudden end to the year and months of uncertainty surrounding graduations across the country, Gering High School Seniors on Sunday celebrated Commencement with their classmates at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

In his speech, “An Open Letter to COVID-19,” Adam Flowers questioned why the virus took so much from the seniors – from activities to prom – and then, he said, “thank you.”

“I guess while I’m on the topic of thanking something as strange as a virus, I could also say thank you to COVID-19 for teaching me how to be grateful for what I have,” he said. “Thank you for allowing me to appreciate being introverted. While it may seem silly, you also taught me a much bigger lesson that I don’t think I would’ve learned anywhere else.”