A look back at the top stories in 2021

From vaccines to wildfires to new community leadership, a lot has happened in the year 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic still looms over our heads with its growing number of variants, 2021 wasn’t completely lost to COVID, like many people feel about the year 2020. We have much to be thankful for in this past year and much to look forward to in the coming one.

In rough chronological order, here are some of the top stories that have shaped the community this past year.

Mejia brings State Farm business back home

With his good credentials and reliability, Joe Mejia, of Gering, became the first State Farm agent to have an office in two different states since 1922. Mejia had his operation in Longmont for over a decade when earlier this year he opened a second office in the Scottsbluff/Gering area, which is where he grew up.

Math and ag classes give chickens new home