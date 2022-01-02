A look back at the top stories in 2021

From vaccines to wildfires to new community leadership, a lot has happened in the year 2021. While the COVID-19 pandemic still looms over our heads with its growing number of variants, 2021 wasn’t completely lost to COVID, like many people feel about the year 2020. We have much to be thankful for in this past year and much to look forward to in the coming one.
In rough chronological order, here are some of the top stories that have shaped the community this past year.
Mejia brings State Farm business back home
With his good credentials and reliability, Joe Mejia, of Gering, became the first State Farm agent to have an office in two different states since 1922. Mejia had his operation in Longmont for over a decade when earlier this year he opened a second office in the Scottsbluff/Gering area, which is where he grew up.
Math and ag classes give chickens new home
The ag program at Gering High School raised two chickens from eggs, and with the help of the geometry in construction class, were able to provide them with a new coop at the school. The coop was placed in the school courtyard to provide extra room and required less frequent cleaning, making it ideal for both chickens and students. The project also helped the math students put their math skills into practical use.
As vaccination numbers rise, officials encourage diligence
At the beginning of the year, vaccines were becoming more widely available. Medical officials encouraged Panhandle residents to get the vaccine, but also to continue to practice other tactics like social distancing and good hygiene while still in the midst of the pandemic.
MARK McCARTHY: Goodbye, Farewell and Amen
Mark McCarthy left the Star-Herald and Gering Courier, handing over the reins of the weekly paper to Olivia Wieseler. The change in leadership saw some changes to the Gering Courier, but some of McCarthy’s influence still remains.
Cooper hands over the key to the district to incoming superintendent Nicole Regan
Gering Public Schools brought in a new face this summer as superintendent Nicole Regan took over for interim superintendent Gary Cooper. Regan came from administration within the Lincoln Public Schools district and recently completed her first semester as superintendent of Gering Public Schools.
Banner County fire reported to be ‘95% contained,’ returning to local management
Roughly 6,000 acres of land had burned in the Hackberry Fire which began Aug. 5 in Banner County and crossed into Morrill County. Fire departments from across the state, as well as from Wyoming and Colorado, came to battle the blaze, which lasted around five days. The fire was believed to have started due to lightning.
Former Gering councilman pleads to child abuse charge
Former Gering councilman Parrish Abel entered into a plea agreement in late July, in which he pleaded no contest to a charge of committing intentional child abuse, not resulting in injury, a Class IIIA felony. Abel stepped down from Gering City Council a few weeks before he was arrested and resigned from the Scottsbluff Fire Department after charges were filed.
Sydney Huckfeldt wins overall grand champion beef at county fair
Gering junior Sydney Huckfeldt took center stage at the Scotts Bluff County Fair this summer with her grand champion beef animal, which was bought by Docu-Shred LLC during the livestock sale. Showing cattle runs in her blood, and it helped that she was able to participate in the relatively new GHS FFA program the school year prior.
Running provides magical moments for Gering man
With the Monument Marathon having completed its 10th year this summer, many runners have participated each year, including John Seiler II, of Gering. He typically runs the marathon race every year, but this year he ran the half marathon, taking second in his age group. While he used to run competitively, he shared that running is now more about the magical, rejuvenated feeling that it gives him.
Jarvis Brill returning to the Finishline Cafe’s grill after tragedy results in temporary closure
Jaci and Jarvis Brill, owners of Finishline Café, were involved in a severe motorcycle accident near Rapid City over the summer. With the help of businesses and individuals in the community, the two were able to afford care and eventually return to running the café. Jarvis Brill returned to the grill in October.
Vista Trend fire near Gering damages 3,600 acres, at 80% containment
Over 3,000 acres were burned in the Vista Trend Fire, which crossed multiple fire districts requiring a Unified Command between Gering, Lyman and Mitchell Fire departments to manage it, along with help from a dozen other departments across the Panhandle. SEAT planes were used to drop fire retardant on the fire in areas that couldn’t be reached by fire trucks.
Developers: Casino could bring millions to Gering, county economy
Thanks to Nebraska voters in 2020, casinos and gambling at racetracks became legalized, which led to many casino and racetrack proposals cropping up across the state, including one in Gering. Multiple conversations have taken place to bring a racetrack and casino to Gering, with officials from Global Gaming Nebraska saying it will have a huge positive economic impact on the area.
City of Gering still searching for a finance director
The search for a finance director for the City of Gering has been in the works this entire year, with the position having opened in January after previous director Renae Jimenez resigned. The city is now looking at hiring a recruiting firm to help with the search in the new year, according to City Administrator Pat Heath.
Gering City Council passes annexation
One of the more controversial decisions the Gering City Council had to make this year, the vote to annex around 45 tracts of land into the City of Gering was split all three times the ordinance was voted on, requiring Mayor Tony Kaufman to provide the tie-breaking votes. The annexation required the Ward maps to be redrawn ahead of the primary elections coming in the spring 2022.
Kissler shares about her 47 years bussing students for Gering
Carole Kissler has been driving busses for Gering or Gering routes for First Student for nearly 50 years, establishing herself as a beloved staff member in the district. Many current and former students will stop and say hi whenever they encounter her in the community. Building those relationships has been one of the biggest reasons Kissler continues to drive the bus.