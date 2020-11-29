A military life under water

“Once I got my eyes corrected, they let me go flying. I joined the Navy to be in aviation, and I got there, it just took me 20 years to do it in a roundabout way.”

The Fallon assignment provided an opportunity to work with new systems.

“We got to do some neat things,” Johnson said. “We were the squadron that would take all the new weapons systems, radar systems, all that, and take them out and put them on the planes and test them out. If they worked right, we wrote all the tactics for it for the planes. So we were flying F-18s, A-6s, Harriers, we had marines attached to us who were flying Harriers. I went from a submarine with 120 men to a squadron with 400 people I was in charge of, so it was pretty tasking.”

Over Johnson’s first 20 years on subs, he said he likely spent 17-18 years at sea. Subs will stay under water for as long as the crew’s food supply lasts, and Johnson said his longest deployment was 124 days in the western Pacific.

Submarines are not designed to be on the water’s surface, so they “rock and roll quite a bit,” Johnson said. Emptying and filling ballast tanks makes the sub go underwater or surface as the case may be. Submerging is a “very gentle thing,” Johnson said.