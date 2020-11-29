A military life under water

When Neal Johnson signed up for the Navy, he was aiming for a career in aviation.
Instead, he ended up on submarines for 20 years before he finally got his shot at aviation.
Because Johnson, who is now retired and living in Gering, wore glasses at the time, he was told his first choice of air crewman was out as was his second choice of air traffic controller. His superiors said for those jobs, one has to be able to see the deck of a carrier even if you lose your glasses.
“I went the opposite route,” Johnson said. “I went submarines instead. I became a sonar technician, which I call an air traffic controller under the water.”
Growing up in Detroit in the early 1980s, jobs were scarce, so Johnson just wanted to learn a trade when he enlisted in 1982. After what ended up being 32 years in the Navy, he finally decided to retire.
Early in Johnson’s career, his crew was deployed in the Philippines, where he met his eventual wife, Minda, a Philippine national. They married in 1987.
“We beat all the odds,” Johnson said. “They make you go through some classes and stuff, in order to marry a foreign national. They say there’s a 90% chance you won’t make it past three years. We had to prove them wrong.”
“I was having such a good time, and after I got married, I said, ‘Well, I’ll stay for one more.’”
One more tour led to another tour, and another as Johnson worked his way up the ranks to Chief of Boat (COB) and being a trainer for sonar staff on a squadron of subs.
One assignment was on the U.S.S. Maine, a ballistic missile submarine, doing deterrent patrols — roaming the ocean waiting for orders.
“We make sure that our enemies — Russia, China, all them — know that we’re out there and we’ve got 24 ballistic missiles with 10 warheads pointed at them if they decide to do anything,” Johnson said. “We always said if we ever actually had to launch, we failed our mission. We didn’t ever want to launch.
“We were able to launch a test missile, which was kind of neat, but our subs have never launched a ballistic missile in war time, in anger.”
In a twist of fate, Johnson was promoted to E-9 and selected for the Command Master Chief program, but there were no openings in the submarine force, so Johnson was released and able to shift into aviation - 20 years after intending to be in aviation to begin with.
“I joked that when I joined, I kind of wanted to go aviation,” Johnson said. “When I was in China Lake, I got my eyes corrected, so I had 20/20 vision. From there, I was selected to go to Fallon, Nevada, which is the Naval Strike Air Warfare Center, which is kind of like the graduate school for all aviation. Top Gun was one of their departments.
“Once I got my eyes corrected, they let me go flying. I joined the Navy to be in aviation, and I got there, it just took me 20 years to do it in a roundabout way.”
The Fallon assignment provided an opportunity to work with new systems.
“We got to do some neat things,” Johnson said. “We were the squadron that would take all the new weapons systems, radar systems, all that, and take them out and put them on the planes and test them out. If they worked right, we wrote all the tactics for it for the planes. So we were flying F-18s, A-6s, Harriers, we had marines attached to us who were flying Harriers. I went from a submarine with 120 men to a squadron with 400 people I was in charge of, so it was pretty tasking.”
Over Johnson’s first 20 years on subs, he said he likely spent 17-18 years at sea. Subs will stay under water for as long as the crew’s food supply lasts, and Johnson said his longest deployment was 124 days in the western Pacific.
Submarines are not designed to be on the water’s surface, so they “rock and roll quite a bit,” Johnson said. Emptying and filling ballast tanks makes the sub go underwater or surface as the case may be. Submerging is a “very gentle thing,” Johnson said.
“The most exciting thing is an exercise we call ‘angles and dangles’ where we put the sub through high speed turns and up and down,” Johnson said. “We would go from 200 feet down to 700 feet with a 30-degree down angle. Basically, the same thing back up. Then we’d do the same things with high-speed turns where if you threw a full rudder on at high speed, the boat will, just like an airplane, it will go like that (snaps fingers).
“The most thrilling thing a submarine can do is what we call an emergency blow. We have systems on board for safety, so if we ever had a flooding or something where we had to get to the surface right away, we could put 4,500 pounds of air into those ballast tanks, bone dry in about 20 seconds. We’d go from about 700 feet to the surface in two minutes or less. If you saw ‘Hunt for Red October,’ when the sub came flying out of the water, that’s what they were doing.”
Much like the deterrent patrols, Johnson said the majority of sub life is pretty mundane.
“The best way to summarize a submarine is that you would have weeks of boredom followed by moments of sheer terror, especially if you actually had a real accident or real casualty,” he said.
“The worst thing that can happen on a sub is fire because you’ve got a boat full of smoke and you can’t get it out. Fire can spread really fast. On surface ships, they have designated damage control crews. On a submarine, every single person you have is damage control.
"Every man who goes on a submarine has to learn every system on the boat, how to fight a casualty if it happens. If you do that, you get your dolphin. It’s a big deal in the submarine world to get your dolphin pin. It means you’re qualified to work on a sub. Until you get that, you’re called a NUB — a non-useless body — because you’re still learning and you’re not ready to fight the casualty. Basically, if I was anywhere in a submarine, I should be able to react. The casualty is all about timing, and how fast you can stop it.”
Johnson’s final enlistment was in an aviation unit, led by Mark Fox, a three-star admiral who was transferring to Central Command after a decorated career.
“It was his last flight,” Johnson said. “He picked up his third star and was going to Central Command. I wanted him to re-enlist me. He goes, ‘No problem. Let’s go.’ And he took me up and re-enlisted me in the back seat of a Super Hornet. It was an honor for me to have him do his last flight in the military and take me up with him.”
Finally, a scare with his granddaughter inspired Johnson to retire after 32 years and move to Gering to be close to his son and family.
“She was at eight weeks, and she had to have emergency surgery in Denver,” Johnson said. “We drove straight through from Maryland to Denver to get there. When I saw her, that was it. My heart was broken, and I said, ‘Enough’s enough.’ I went back and put my retirement papers in.
“We were a little apprehensive about it. We didn’t know anybody here other than our son and daughter-in-law and grandkids, but it grew on us, and we love it here now. We don’t plan on leaving any time soon.”
Looking back on his career, Johnson is proud of what he accomplished and the relationships he built.
“I don’t say I was ever the best COB, but I don’t think I was the worst COB,” he said. “I did the best job that I was trained to do. Navy is one of those few corporations where we don’t go out and head-hunt our leaders. They’re grown from the deck plates up. You learn from the best.”
Many military careerists, Johnson said, are afraid to retire simply because they don’t know what’s out there for them. For Johnson, a five-year commitment to learn a trade led to a 32-year career.
“I never really thought of it as serving my country,” Johnson said. “I did, but I didn’t. It was a job, and a job I loved. Now, I do believe it was serving the country because there were a whole lot better jobs I could have done. I could have got out a lot easier and not spent so much time away from home.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!