A most unusuall 99th Oregon Trail Days

It wasn’t what anyone would have expected in February, but the 99th Oregon Trail Days is officially in the books and work has begun on the 100th edition.
The traditional second weekend of July timing was replaced by a date in August. The parade was replaced by a makeshift tractor drive down 10th Street.
Facemasks and social distancing replaced the carnival and food fair, but the event went forward with hopes for a better next year,
“All-in-all, I think everything went well,” Oregon Trail Days president Tracey Bentley said. “We had probably half the cars at the car show, which I thought was okay. When I was picking up COVID signs, I talked to a few of the vendors from the craft show, and they said attendance was down, vendors were down, but they all had a good day. The art show was fantastic, and the horse shoe tournament went off really well.”
Preparation for the 100th Oregon Trail Days in 2021 began as soon as this year’s festivities were done.
“Number 99 is in the books,” Bentley said. “We’ve already had our first meeting for our 100th.
Bentley said that he is hopeful for next year as long as things didn’t go the way this year did with the pandemic.
Winners were presented plaques in the COVID-19-delayed Oregon Trail Days Rod n Custom Car Show held Aug. 21. Show chairperson Mike Minzey said plaques were awarded to the top four entries as selected by show participants. All four of the awards were considered equal.
Chevrolets thoroughly dominated the show as the top four were all representatives of the brand.
Winners were Jack Schmidt of Scottsbluff with his red and white 1960 Impala convertible; Loveland, Colorado’s Shawna Hoffer with her blue 1971 Chevelle; the 1965 purple C10 pickup of Terrytown’s Nadine Schledewitz; and a 1955 black and gray Bel Air convertible shown by Teri Metcalf of Scottsbluff.
“Participant numbers were down considerably from the normal 80s to 36,” Minzey said, “and that may be contributed to COVID-19 health measures and concerns, a rescheduled date, and the drastically reduced activities of OTD.”
Ten communities within Colorado, Nebraska, and Wyoming were represented.
Sponsors Frank Parts, Kare Heilbrun State Farm Insurance, Pony Express Station, Logoz, High Plains Budweiser, Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau and Scottsbluff Valley Street Rods were thanked for their support of the show.
For the 2020 OT Days horseshoe tournament, winners included: Class A: first place: Christopher Standing Bear and Garth Genoways; second place: Sid Dubs and Jenny Ellett; third place: Damon Arrellano and Sam Ramos. Class B: first place: Don Mohrman and Mike Minzey Jr.; second place: Jesse Maldonado Sr. and Mike Vergil; third place: Eleanor McKnight and Mark Carrizales. Class C: first place: Manual Medina and Tim Rohde; second place: Rex Wheeler and Adrian Moreno; third place: J.J. Minzey and Joe RedNest.
The horseshoe committee thanked the OT Days committee, Gering parks and recreation workers and sponsors Union Bar, Steel Grill, Goonies, Log Cabin, Backaracks, Rompus Room, Carmen’s Burrittos, Dominios Pizza, Godfather’s Pizza, Daily Grind, The Mixing Bowl, Pioneers Baseball, Hi Plains Distributing and Dietrich, Distributing.
