Abuzz over bees: Gering Public Library, Ever Green House host Pollinator Fun Day

On Saturday, June 25, adults and youths in the Gering Public Library summer reading program learned about pollinators at several craft and display stations near the Community Ever Green House.

Among the things to see and do at the Pollinator Fun Day were crafts for children and adults, a beekeeper and a balloon artist.

At one station, children could plant their own sunflower in a biodegradable origami flower pot. The most unusual display was the UNL Panhandle and Research Extension Center’s blender bike. Children helped make their own snacks on the blender bike. They pedaled the bike as fast as they could to make a strawberry/banana smoothie.

The fun day was a collaboration between the library and the Ever Green House, said Sherry Preston, librarian at the Gering Public Library.

The children were first treated to a pool party by the Ever Green House before heading over for the fun day.

“We told them if they came to the pool, they could come get lunch and stick around for this,” Preston said.

The event had a good turnout with children and adults lined up to do crafts or partake in presentations. The event wasn’t all about fun, though, Preston said.

“(The event helped) get kids interested in nature and understanding the importance of pollinators,” Preston said.

It was all tied together at story time with the book “The Bumblebee Queen.”

Travinnity Brown, 8, said she enjoyed all of the activities at the Pollinator Fun Day including making a bumblebee yard ornament that will attract bees, but there was one that really stood out for her.

“I really liked the blending bike,” she said. “There’s nothing like it.”

Her mom, Clara Brown, said it was all she talked about on the way to the event.

Tina Luz, a volunteer with the Ever Green House, said the idea for the event came from art that will be installed soon at the Ever Green House. Three local artists made metal pollinator sculptures for the community greenhouse.

“To bring it all together, I thought it would be fun to have a pollinator event with the kids and their families,” Luz said. “We will also have an adult pollinator event in July. It all had to do with the art. That’s kind of what got it all going.”

The Gering Public Library hosted its children’s program wrap-up party on Wednesday, June 29, from 4-6 p.m. at Legion Park.

