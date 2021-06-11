Adult summer readers build birdfeeders

The wind blowing through Legion Park carried sounds of hammering, staple guns and polite chatter as a group of adults crafted away at their porch swing birdfeeders.

Public services librarian Sherry Preston hosted the activity as a part of the adult summer reading program. While the overall summer reading theme is “Tales and Tails,” adult programs could be catered to more of a bird theme. That is what Preston decided to do, hence the birdfeeder.

“I’m excited. It’s the first time I’ve ever done a craft,” she said. “This didn’t look like it was going to be too difficult.”

She said she found the idea on Pinterest, and it seemed fairly simple. Not being very artistic, Preston was hoping the craft and the program would turn out all right.

“I’m not a particularly crafty person, so I kept putting it off and putting it off,” Preston said. “But it looks like everyone enjoyed it.”

It seemed the perfect project for those who don’t feel that they are terribly creative, as many adults in attendance admitted their lack of craftiness as well.

“I think it’s great, and, I mean, I am not a crafty person,” Friends of the Gering Library member Roberta Boyd said.