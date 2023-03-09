The Mixing Bowl in Gering is approaching its 10th year in business, and owners Jamie Meisner and Allen Taylor are still cooking up new ideas to keep the restaurant fresh and bustling.

Meisner is a lifelong cook who got her professional start at the Gering Civic Center when she was just 16 years old. After going away to culinary school, she returned in 2009. Just four years later, she opened The Mixing Bowl at its original location.

Meisner leaned heavily on family traditions when creating the restaurant’s menu, which includes many staple meals that reflect the area’s German-Russian heritage.

“I knew that a majority of the things we were going to serve were meals that my grandma had made for us when we were kids,” she said. “We wanted everything else that we added to the menu to have that homey feel.”

Even with her family recipes under her belt, Meisner was unsure how successful her new business would be. Her hope was that she could contribute to the growth and development of Gering by filling a niche that only she could.

“I guess I didn’t know how it was going to go. With as few restaurants as there are in Gering, I just wanted to add something to our community to help it grow and bring people in,” said Meisner.

That mission was successful, and it eventually became apparent that The Mixing Bowl needed a larger building to accommodate its growing customer base.

“We got a lot of, ‘You need a bigger location’ and ‘You need more space,’” Meisner said.

After several years of searching for a new home, The Mixing Bowl finally opened the doors of its new location near the end of 2022. The new facility at 1720 10th St. nearly doubled the restaurant’s seating capacity, in addition to giving it a more downtown feeling.

“The final hope was being able to serve more people,” said Taylor. “If people want to come here, we want to have a spot for them.”

With the big move complete, Meisner and Taylor are now looking to make even more advances in their operations. As the weather begins to turn warmer, they plan to open additional seating on an exterior patio in addition to adding another interior dining area ideal for large group reservations.

“It’ll be a little more private, and we can save that for people who want to reserve a spot, because currently we don’t take reservations. That will be another added benefit,” said Meisner.

The owners are also interested in trying their hand at hosting special dinners with distinct menu items, the first of which is set to take place next week.

“We are looking to maybe change the way we do service a little bit,” said Meisner. “We’re going to be doing a Friday night dinner on St. Patrick’s Day, so we’re going to be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on March 17 serving up Reubens and some other dinner specials. A limited menu.”

Meisner said that more special events like the St. Patrick’s Day dinner are likely in the near future thanks to their new location and excellent staff, which provide much greater flexibility and creativity for the business.

The Mixing Bowl is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as well as from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch in addition to a large selection of hot and iced coffee options.