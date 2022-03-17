‘American Pickers’ returns to Nebraska looking to uncover forgotten relics

On their mission to recycle America, the American Pickers are returning to Nebraska looking for treasures hidden amongst the trash.

American Pickers Producer Jasmina Joseph said while the pickers do not have a route yet, they are looking for people willing to share their items not only with the pickers, but also viewers.

“We won’t know dates and locations until last minute once we see where submissions are coming from and we scout everyone to find good collections that we will actually go to,” Joseph said. “The team never knows what they are looking to buy. Anything that is good value like cars, vintage items that has a great story, motorcycles or anything that tells a story that they feel is worth something.”

The items need to be of good quality and any vehicles must be in original or close to original condition. They are not looking for hot rods.

“The pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the show said in a news release announcing the April visit to Nebraska.

The reality T.V. series on History Channel explores the world of antique picking by following pickers across the country to uncover forgotten relics people have held onto because of a personal connection to the piece. The show’s pickers are looking for sizable, unique collections, historically significant objects, and exceptional antiques that may also have a history or interesting story to go with it.

Ahead of their arrival, American Pickers is looking for leads on hidden treasures and is asking anyone with large, private collections, accumulations of antiques or knows someone who would be willing to allow the pickers to look through the collection to submit their information. However, Joseph said people must understand they will be filmed.

“A lot of people when they do reach out to us, they say they do not want to be on T.V. and they don’t want their stuff to be shown – it’s private; it’s a family memory,” Joseph said. “If you have an amazing collection and you’re ready to sell and ready to let go, just know that you have to be comfortable with the camera and sharing your story with us and with people watching.”

Joseph helps find locations for the pickers to visit and hopes to receive several submissions.

“Obviously, the more the better,” she said. “The search is throughout Nebraska. Wherever you are, if you have a big collection, we’re coming to you.”

Once a person has submitted their collection information, someone from the show will be in contact to let the person know if it is a good collection or not for the pickers. They will gather more information about the person’s story and items in the collection before scheduling a time for the pickers to come to the residence.

“If you think you have something good or even if you’re not sure, send it anyway and we’ll let you know,” she said. “Just have fun in the process. It’s a fun show.”

To submit your collections for consideration by the American Pickers, include your name, address, phone number, location and description of the items with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184. The public can also connect with the show on its Facebook page, Got A Pick.

The pickers only pick private collections. Stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public will not be considered for inclusion on the show.

