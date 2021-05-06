Amy Plummer returns to GPS after nearly 20 years away.

Before coming to Geil, Plummer taught a year of fifth grade and four years of fourth grade at Westmoor Elementary in Scottsbluff. She said there was definitely a transition that took place when she moved to second grade at Geil, but it was a welcome one.

“When I taught fifth grade, I loved it, but it was hard because they were gone the next year; you have one year and then you left me. They’re gone. Fourth grade was great, because you got to see them another year,” she said. “(But) I’m really excited about second grade because I’ll get to see them grow into who they’re meant to be.”

Plummer said she has been proud of how much her students have grown this year, despite a lot of the challenges they faced. She also said she’s grateful for the support she gets from the district and from her colleagues at Geil, as she continues to navigate her new role.

“The culture that we have here at Gering Public Schools is phenomenal. The atmosphere here at Geil is great. You can hear people laughing at any given time,” she said. “If I have a question about something, I know that I can reach out to anybody, any of the staff, including Mrs. Morris (principal), and they will be more than happy to help me out or guide me in the right direction.”