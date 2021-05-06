TEACHER PROFILE
Going down a new path
Amy Plummer returns to GPS after nearly 20 years away.
By OLIVIA WIESELER
Gering Courier
After teaching for 17 years in the Scottsbluff Public School District, Amy Plummer felt something new coming on. She wasn’t sure, but she knew things were about to change.
“I just really had it laid on my heart last year,” she said. “I just felt like God was telling me, ‘Get ready, you’re going to be doing a change.’ And it was like, ‘Oh, what am I going to be doing?’”
Turns out, she’d be moving her career into her alma mater’s district: Gering Public Schools.
Plummer, who graduated from Gering High School, is now finishing up her first year teaching second grade at Geil Elementary. She said that despite taking on a new grade level in a new district in the middle of a pandemic, the year has been a good one.
“This has been … a great year. I mean, just the atmosphere and the kids, and, yes, we’ve been in the midst of a pandemic, but it’s still been such a blessing,” she said. “And there’s still so many good things going on here at Geil.”
Plummer has enjoyed challenging herself with new curriculum and getting to know her students.
Before coming to Geil, Plummer taught a year of fifth grade and four years of fourth grade at Westmoor Elementary in Scottsbluff. She said there was definitely a transition that took place when she moved to second grade at Geil, but it was a welcome one.
“When I taught fifth grade, I loved it, but it was hard because they were gone the next year; you have one year and then you left me. They’re gone. Fourth grade was great, because you got to see them another year,” she said. “(But) I’m really excited about second grade because I’ll get to see them grow into who they’re meant to be.”
Plummer said she has been proud of how much her students have grown this year, despite a lot of the challenges they faced. She also said she’s grateful for the support she gets from the district and from her colleagues at Geil, as she continues to navigate her new role.
“The culture that we have here at Gering Public Schools is phenomenal. The atmosphere here at Geil is great. You can hear people laughing at any given time,” she said. “If I have a question about something, I know that I can reach out to anybody, any of the staff, including Mrs. Morris (principal), and they will be more than happy to help me out or guide me in the right direction.”
Plummer’s professional journey actually somewhat mimicked her educational one, having attended Westmoor for elementary school and then enrolling at Gering High School after a few years of middle school at Community Christian.