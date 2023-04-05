The Legislature’s recent attempts to reform state school aid have foundered again and again when their proposed aid changes appeared to leave some K-12 districts short statewide.

Will Gov. Jim Pillen’s first crack at the Holy Grail, which state senators started debating Monday, prove any more successful at ensuring the same total aid or more for all districts in its first year?

At least for western Nebraska schools, it just might pull it off.

A Star-Herald projection of Legislative Bill 583’s impacts on 60 Panhandle and west central Nebraska districts indicates all but one would get more additional regular and special education aid in 2023-24 — much more in many cases — than they received in regular 2022-23 aid alone.

The region’s lone exception, Crawford, would fall just $5,257 short of last year’s regular school-aid total. That tiny deficit well could disappear once state officials factor in poverty figures that they haven’t yet received from the federal government.

Figures released by the Legislature’s Education Committee show North Platte Public Schools, western Nebraska’s lone Class A district, would wind up at least $1.4 million ahead of this school year’s $10.5 million in regular K-12 aid if LB 583 were to become law.

Certified but incomplete 2023-24 aid figures from the Nebraska Department of Education would cut North Platte’s regular aid by $544,041 for the fiscal year starting Sept. 1.

The district, one of 21 that receives “equalization aid” through the regular K-12 formula, wouldn’t benefit from the $1,500-per-student “foundation aid” that LB 583 would restore to the equation for the first time since 1990.

Pillen’s plan would send between $78,300 and $1.12 million apiece in foundation aid to western Nebraska schools that don’t get equalization aid to help them educate students in poverty or those for whom English isn’t their first language.

LB 583’s per-student aid would be offset by whatever equalization aid received by those that qualify for it.

But the bill also would boost all K-12 districts’ aid for special education — between $50,625 and $2.4 million in the cases of regional districts — so they might be “held harmless” overall as the bill’s changes take effect.

The Unicameral committee’s figures don’t include amounts of normal special education aid received by Nebraska’s schools. That aid is figured under a different formula than the one for regular K-12 aid.

North Platte would get $1.94 million in new special education aid if LB 583 passes. That’s second in the region behind Scottsbluff, which would gain $2.35 million from that source, and more than enough to offset North Platte’s $1.4 million loss in regular 2023-24 aid without the bill.

Pillen’s bill would add $198.4 million statewide in regular school aid, which will total at least $1.08 billion in 2023-24, and $109.4 million in special education aid under the Education Committee’s projection.

With or without LB 583, North Platte likely will get quite a bit more equalization aid once the federal governments provides the state Education Department the poverty figures the aid formula needs, said Stuart Simpson, the North Platte district’s executive director of finance.

That should leave city residents’ largest property tax consumer in decent shape for its next budget if LB 583 fails and even better shape if it passes, Simpson told the North Platte Telegraph Monday.

“Both the poverty (aid) and SPED money (under LB 583) will very much help North Platte Public Schools,” he said. The regular school aid formula’s separate benefit for larger school districts “is very helpful for us also.”

Pillen’s bill, introduced on his behalf by Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, marks the Legislature’s third attempt in the past five years to revise Nebraska’s 33-year-old regular K-12 aid formula to give rural districts more help without cutting aid to the current formula’s largest beneficiaries.

Opposition from the Omaha and Lincoln districts, the state’s two largest, scuttled previous aid reform bills offered by the last two Education Committee chairs: former North Platte Sen. Mike Groene in 2019-20 and current Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont in 2021-22.

Walz, replaced as chair this year by Glenvil Sen. Dave Murman, joined the committee’s 6-1 majority in voting to advance LB 583 to the full Legislature.

The lone “no” vote came from Sen. Justin Wayne, a former Omaha school board member whose district opposes the current bill. OPS leaders say the Legislature has cut school aid in hard times too often for them to support any changes in the aid formula.

Districts that qualify for equalization aid get the lion’s share of current regular school aid to hold down their property tax requests.

Most such districts serve Nebraska’s largest cities, but small rural districts like Cody-Kilgore, Medicine Valley, Overton, Sutherland, Crawford and Hay Springs also will get 2023-24 equalization aid.

The Sutherland district, in fact, would be the only one in western Nebraska to get both equalization and foundation aid if LB 583 passes. Its equalization aid would be at least $23,319, leaving it for now with $387,453 in new per-student aid under the bill’s projections.

Schools that take in more “net option” students than they lose get most of the rest of the regular state-aid pot. All other districts are left with only the 2.23% rebate from state income taxes — down from 20% in 1990 — based on taxes paid by their school patrons.

The Harrison-based Sioux County district in the Panhandle’s northwest corner would get just $11,605 in aid without the governor’s bill. It would gain $119,014 in foundation aid and $100,831 in new special education aid if LB 583 passes.

McPherson County would receive just $6,567 in aid without LB 583, all of it from the income tax rebate. But it would gain $78,302 in foundation aid and $50,625 in new special education aid.

Ogallala and Broken Bow would gain the most in foundation aid among western Nebraska districts under the governor’s bill, estimated at $1.21 million and $1.17 million respectively. The two Class C-1 districts get $160,256 and $126,527 from the income tax rebate.

Lexington, which will again lead the region’s districts with at least $23.96 million in total K-12 aid, would be third behind North Platte and Scottsbluff in benefiting from LB 583’s new special education aid at $1.83 million. Gering would receive $985,859 in additional special education funds.