Ann Palm announced as HR director for Gering

A new face was present at the Gering City Council meeting Monday night as Ann Palm introduced herself to each individual council member prior to the start of the meeting as the new City of Gering human resources director.

Palm was also formally introduced during the meeting as one of the three current business items on Monday night’s agenda.

“Sorry, I went out of order and introduced myself ahead of time, but I can’t help myself,” she said from the podium after city council president Michael Gillen presented the agenda item (Mayor Tony Kaufman was absent from the meeting). “ … I made the decision to come to the Gering area because of family. The story that I’m going with is that I came to visit my brother for Thanksgiving in 2020 and I refused to leave.”

Palm came to Gering from California a little over a year ago after her office went remote due to coronavirus. Palm worked remotely from Gering for a California insurance company as a regional HR director since then. However, once she moved out here, she didn’t want to go back.

“I knew immediately when I got here that I didn’t want to go back to California — it’s nice when people wave at you on the street,” she said. “ … So, I was looking for other opportunities, and this one just happened to fall into place.”

It fell into place just at the right time, she said, as her California office was finally going to be opening back up in two weeks.

“Timing was everything,” she said. “ … I just feel so fortunate to be able to be here.”

While Palm came to the Gering community from the big city of Los Angeles, she said she has the small town experience having grown up in the town of Waldorf, Minnesota, population 350.

“I recently relocated myself here from California at the end of 2020, but before you hold that against me, I did grow up in southern Minnesota in a small town, so I’m used to the environment,” she told city council. “I am really enjoying getting back into a community that doesn’t look like Los Angeles — and I also enjoy the fact that the travel to and from work is less than an hour.”

Palm, who began work for the city on Monday, Feb. 28, said she’s looking forward to finding her place and growing through this opportunity. Having been in the HR industry primarily with insurance companies for over 30 years, she said she has some new stuff to learn.

“(It’s a) totally different language … and a lot of things that I haven’t necessarily done before, so (it’s) a great learning experience for me,” she said. “ … It’s a growth opportunity for me. I’ve been doing kind of the same thing for many, many years, and so this is a whole different view of my role — of the HR role — so that’s good, and (I’m) just trying to figure out how do I add value and give back to the Gering community. This is a great place.”

In other business, Gering City Council approved the final plat of an area located on the edge of Third Street just north of the Union Pacific Railroad to replat it with a cul-de-sac, which was given a positive recommendation by the planning commission and city staff. The council also approved resolution 2-22-3 to adopt a multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.

