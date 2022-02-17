Annual dry edible Bean Day successful

“If we don’t see snow pack curves go back up, we could be in trouble,” he said.

Strauch’s closing remarks referred to what he believes is the biggest issue, finding federal and state funding to repair aging water way structures. “Every system is aged and some of them not very well, we need to be thinking about how are we going to be able to maintain these systems.”

Scott Schaneman, interim general manager for the North Platte Natural Resources District (NPNRD), spoke to the group about the status of ground water irrigation. He addressed water planning and management, current allocation and the allocation period rules and regulations.

“We are a sponge,” Schaneman said and added that his concern does not lie with a ground water shortage but it is with the surface water drought.