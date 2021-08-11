Annual junior livestock sale brings in $368,725

The Scotts Bluff County Junior Livestock Sale ended a long week of livestock showing for 4-H and FFA youth on Saturday, Aug. 7. A total of 183 cattle, swine, goats, sheep, poultry and rabbits went through the sale ring, raking in a total of $368,725 (not including add-ons) for the youth, according to Kate Schmer, who oversaw the sale with her husband Dustin.
While it might be difficult for some 4-H and FFAers to see their animals go, the sale is also a testament of their hard work over the past year. That’s how county meat goat grand champion Samantha Pinney felt when she stood in the ring showing off one of her very own goats she bred herself.
“It’s actually probably been my best fair yet. It made all this work over the summer worth it,” she said. “It was really nice to watch goats that I raised do really well. That was probably my favorite part for sure.
“My dad and grandpa bought me a doe named Cinderella, and she was my first doe, and then she’s actually the mom of my white goat this year that was the overall (grand) champion.”
Pinney’s goat, which was the first of the 183 animals to enter the ring, sold to Panhandle Co-op for $1,200. It was followed by Kate Pieper’s county grand champion sheep sold to Steve’s Truck and Equipment for $2,500. Aspen Jagers’ county grand champion swine sold to Ron and Karen Jaggers – DV Auction for $1,900; Sydney Huckfeldt’s county grand champion beef sold to Docu-Shred LLC for $5,700; Laurence Keller’s grand champion market poultry sold to Fremont Motors for $600; Autumn Pittman’s grand champion market dairy goat sold to Horse Creek Tire for $1,600; and Patricia Woolsey’s grand champion market rabbit sold to Murdoch’s for $900.
Pittman, who has been showing livestock for about 10 years, has one more year left, and she’s already looking forward to it.
“It’s overwhelming to think about that. It’s going to be great,” she said. “… I’ve been getting grand and reserve, and my lambs have been doing good, so I’m proud of that.”
Siblings Cara and Wyatt Scholthauer were proud of their animals, too. It was their first time showing together, and both faired pretty well. Wyatt, 9, was in his first year of showing, and his beef animal received a purple ribbon. Cara, 12, won reserve champion in beef showmanship.
They both said they like showing cattle because they enjoy raising them.
“(My favorite part is) being able to take care of them and give them a better home than just being killed right away,” Cara said.
Wyatt added, “Yeah, giving a better home instead of dying.”
With the sale wrapping up the 4-H and FFA part of the Scotts Bluff County Fair, many youth will be reinvesting the money made on Saturday into everything from college to next year’s projects. It’s never too early to think ahead. Pinney already has a plan for when she ends her showing career in a couple years.
“I’m going to keep working hard at it, and then once I’ve kind of aged out, I’ve got my little nieces and my little cousin that are wanting to show,” she said. “They showed for their first year this year, so I think they can take over for me by then.”
Top buyers of the sale were Panhandle Concrete, Wolf Auto, Crossroads Co-op, Westco, B&C Steel, PV Bank, Docu-Shred, Friends of Scotts Bluff County Junior Livestock Sale and Paul Reed Construction.
The 183 animals sold this year was up from last year’s 176, but is lower than previous years. In 2019, 194 animals were sold; 206 in 2018, 209 in 2017 and 233 in 2016.