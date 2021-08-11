Annual junior livestock sale brings in $368,725

Pittman, who has been showing livestock for about 10 years, has one more year left, and she’s already looking forward to it.

“It’s overwhelming to think about that. It’s going to be great,” she said. “… I’ve been getting grand and reserve, and my lambs have been doing good, so I’m proud of that.”

Siblings Cara and Wyatt Scholthauer were proud of their animals, too. It was their first time showing together, and both faired pretty well. Wyatt, 9, was in his first year of showing, and his beef animal received a purple ribbon. Cara, 12, won reserve champion in beef showmanship.

They both said they like showing cattle because they enjoy raising them.

“(My favorite part is) being able to take care of them and give them a better home than just being killed right away,” Cara said.

Wyatt added, “Yeah, giving a better home instead of dying.”

With the sale wrapping up the 4-H and FFA part of the Scotts Bluff County Fair, many youth will be reinvesting the money made on Saturday into everything from college to next year’s projects. It’s never too early to think ahead. Pinney already has a plan for when she ends her showing career in a couple years.