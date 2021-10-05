Applications open for CAPWN’s ‘Holiday Food and Gift Program’

Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska will be hosting its annual ‘Holiday Food and Gift Program’ once again this year. The program is for individuals who need a little extra help with food or gifts for the holiday season.

In order to apply, individuals should come in person to CAPWN’s main office at 3350 10th St. in Gering, Monday through Friday, bringing proof of all household income. The application period opens Friday, Oct. 1 and closes on Wednesday, Nov. 24. No applications will be accepted after that date.

To sponsor a child or family through this program, call Carmen Trevino at 308-635-3089 for more information.