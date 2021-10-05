 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Applications open for CAPWN’s ‘Holiday Food and Gift Program’
0 comments

Applications open for CAPWN’s ‘Holiday Food and Gift Program’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska will be hosting its annual ‘Holiday Food and Gift Program’ once again this year. The program is for individuals who need a little extra help with food or gifts for the holiday season.

In order to apply, individuals should come in person to CAPWN’s main office at 3350 10th St. in Gering, Monday through Friday, bringing proof of all household income. The application period opens Friday, Oct. 1 and closes on Wednesday, Nov. 24. No applications will be accepted after that date.

To sponsor a child or family through this program, call Carmen Trevino at 308-635-3089 for more information.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Running provides magical moments for Gering man
News

Running provides magical moments for Gering man

John Seiler II, of Gering, has run an event at the Monument Marathon every year, partially because he loves running and partially to give back to his alma mater. This year, he finished 16th overall in the half marathon.

+2
LEGACY NUGGET: Life of a rancher
News

LEGACY NUGGET: Life of a rancher

Ranching life was hard work. Legacy of the Plains' Maria Morgan explains a little bit about what that lifestyle looked like during the "Old West" era.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News