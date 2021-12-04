Appreciation column for the blue

With how much of a bad rep law enforcement has been getting in recent years, the simulator really put into perspective just how tough the job actually is and how split-second decisions can have long-term effects.

The simulator allowed students to be in a certain scenario with hundreds of different outcomes based on their handling of it. Then they could pause the video and dissect what they did and what they should have done — what was right and what was wrong. Oftentimes, Nebraska State Trooper Tim Flick, who was guiding them through the simulations, would say that what they did was neither right nor wrong.

“Is it a bad thing? Maybe, maybe not,” he often said when evaluating the students. “He’s (the student) got to be the one that articulates in front of the jury as to why (he did what he did).”

As I watched them go through various simulations, all I could think about was how scared I was just watching it, and how frozen I would be if I was trying to keep the situation under control. I don’t know what I would say to someone who is yelling at the top of their lungs with a knife in their hand or someone who was clearly driving drunk as he reaches into the glove compartment.