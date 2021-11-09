Area runners take part in the Warrior Run

Both 5K and 10K runs that benefit local veterans beginning at Legacy of the Plains Museum had more than 85 runners on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“There are lots of veterans that take part," Dave Wolf said. "There’s lots of families of veterans or active military people that take part. It’s almost the last couple races all runners can get in before winter sets in.”

Caralee Turnidge and her family were among the many runners Saturday morning. “I have ran this race since 2019, it’s for a great cause and I’m very patriotic,” Turnidge said.

“I want to be able to give back and contribute to those who need assistance, my family is military,” Ramona Laws, a race participant, said.

The proceeds from the Warrior Run goes to the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization, which helps local veterans in an emergency.

Wolf, who is also involved with the Veterans and Military Families Organization, said some of the emergencies they help with are veterans who are about to have their electricity or gas service shut off. They also help veterans who are about to be evicted from their homes, or don’t have food.