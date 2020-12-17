Area Shop with A Cop programs will see changes, but gift-giving continues

Another Christmas tradition will adapt as people try to make needed changes due to the pandemic.

Each year, the Gering Police Department heads up the annual Shop with A Cop event. Gering officer Justin Brunz coordinates the event, which brings together law enforcement from departments throughout Scotts Bluff County to shop with area youth for gifts for their family.

However, this year, Shop with A Cop canceled its in-person shopping event. Brunz said that with the size of the venue and other logistics involving holding the event, it was decided that the in-person event couldn’t be held and comply with directed health measures or guidance on avoiding large gatherings.

“We are looking at doing something different,” he said, saying that logistics are still being finalized. “We are hoping to get lists from the kids and deliver those gifts to their homes.”

Some of the youth who are involved with the program really look forward to the Shop with A Cop activity each year. Officers do as well, Brunz said.

“Everyone was pretty disappointed,” he said. “It is a great opportunity for the officers and the kids. More important than shopping is the connection with the kids and letting them know that we (police officers) are human beings also.”