As need continues, CAPWN distributes 400 boxes of food

The staff and volunteers of Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska kept up a brisk pace as they distributed 400 boxes of food at a mobile food pantry Friday morning.
CAPWN family stabilization manager Carmen Trevino said the food distribution is a huge help to the community.
“Every week, we see new people coming through, and they’re very appreciative,” she said.
Trevino said the staff has seen folks come through from the local communities, and also areas such as Harrison, Ogallala and Alliance.
“We reach quite a huge geographical location,” she said. “That just tells me that there is a need all over.”
The mobile food pantry events are typically on Friday mornings, and have been ongoing since April as a need was noticed due to people being off work or having reduced incomes during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Initially, we started with the Farmers to Families Food program, and we did that from April to September,” Trevino said. “Then, the food that we’re giving away now is from the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, which is where we usually get our commodity foods to hand out in our pantry. They received some money, and we were able to access some of those funds to funnel through here, and they’re providing the food. We’re just excited and happy to be able to do it.”
To keep an eye on future mobile food pantries and other upcoming events, go to www.capwn.org.
