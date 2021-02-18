As vaccination numbers rise, officials encourage diligence

As the federal programs roll out more vaccines to the state, more doses are becoming available at pharmacies and through state programs.

With studies showing 94-95% efficacy, Bruner said he’s encouraged that the more people who are vaccinated, the more the incidence of the virus will be reduced.

“If we’re vaccinated and we’re immune to something, we don’t pass it to others if we have antibodies to it,” Bruner said. “There are some vaccines that are not going to be a sterilizing or a neutralizing vaccine, but it appears that these are going to give us that neutralization and antibodies to not allow us to transmit COVID, even though we may be exposed to it. The more people who have that ability to not transmit it means less and less people can catch it.”

Literature that comes with the vaccine indicates full efficacy in seven days after the second shot. Bruner said those who have been vaccinated should encourage others as well.