Attracting more riders: Robidoux Rendezvous event returns June 23 with more events

Cyclists will be kicking up dust as they travel along the gravel and dirt roads during the seventh annual Robidoux Rendezvous, formerly called the Robidoux Quick and Dirty.

Race director Aaron Raines said the final preparations are being made ahead of this year’s event as they welcome riders to the local communities. Raines told the Star-Herald ahead of the 2021 event, he hoped to see registrations double for the 2022 event. While the numbers have not doubled, they are increasing.

“Our riders are 95% from other places, so I think the main takeaway is like we’ve got 550 plus riders scheduled to come to town on that weekend,” Raines said. “We’ll be out on the roads, mostly, in the country on the dirt roads. We’ll be in town, too.” The goal is to have low impact on the community while riders are cycling, but also to show off the community and show locals how viable cycling is for the residents, he said.

This year’s event kicks off Thursday, June 23, with an adventure ride at 2 p.m., starting at 18th Street Plaza in Scottsbluff. The multi-surface ride is approximately 35 miles and is described as moderately-paced. The ride will take about 3 hours and will take riders on various terrain like gravel, double and single track and some cow trails. The ride ends near Broadway in Scottsbluff by the Flyover Brewing Co. where riders can enjoy newly released Robidoux Rendezvous summer ale.

The party continues at Flyover with a beer release party at 6 p.m., highlighting the new summer ale. The public is also invited to enjoy the ale before heading across the street for live music during the weekly Bands on Broadway.

Friday activities include shake out rides at noon, a packet pickup at 18th Street Plaza from 3-9 p.m. and a vendor expo in the plaza from 3-8 p.m. The evening concludes with a performance by Cottonwood Boys performing bluegrass tunes from 5-7:30 p.m. The riders’ meetings will take place near the stage at the plaza from 6-6:30 p.m.

Raines said for cyclists interested in participating in the rendezvous, picking a length they are comfortable with is important, but the distance can be changed, if needed.

“If you start riding this summer because this event is inspiring you, you can always pick a goal and adjust,” he said. “If somebody signs up for the 100-mile and they’re a month out saying I haven’t been able to ride that much, we’re happy to adjust.”

He encouraged people to set goals for themselves and if they cannot make it, volunteers will be stationed along all of the routes to offer support.

“We’ve got people out on course and aid stations set up with food, water and hydration mix on all of the courses,” he said. “If you can’t go the whole 100% of the course in one go, you can stop and take a break and fuel up before you keep going.”

Saturday is race day, with start times set from 5:30-9 a.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater, 200701 County Road P in Gering. Riders competing in the 160-mile race will start staging at 5:15 a.m., with the race starting at 5:30 a.m. The 100-mile race starts at 7 a.m., followed by the 67-mile race at 7:30 a.m., the 46-mile race at 8 a.m. and the 25-mile race at 9 a.m.

Flyover Brewing Company food trucks and live music courtesy of Area 308 and Avid Discord will be on site starting at noon.

The Robidoux Rendezvous is a large event across the sport, Raines said, but there is room for growth.

“It’s something we’re planning on doing for a while,” he said. “It’s something that we want local people to realize it’s not only a 100-mile race, it’s your 2-mile race to work. The bike is an amazing tool for so many things and we’re fortunate to live in a pretty small community where it’s not too difficult to ride across town to your job or run errands.”

When the event first began under the name the Robidioux Quick and Dirty in 2015, the event was a single day. Now, the organizers are adding more events to make a larger impact on local tourism.

“To really make an impact in the eyes of our community, not only from a visibility standpoint, but also an economic one, the more people we can bring and put heads in beds, the better,” he said. “Instead of staying one night, we see people staying three or four days.”

Of the more than 550 riders coming to participate, over half reside in eastern Nebraska or Colorado. However, some riders are coming from Hawaii, Alaska and the East Coast. The riders’ ages range from 16 years old to 76 years old. Raines said a 4-year-old boy signed up for the event and will ride along with his mother.

“This is a destination thing and if people are putting that much effort in coming here to ride our roads and participate in our event, I want to be able to give them some memories to go back home with,” Raines said.

Registration for the event closes Monday, June 20, at midnight. To register and for more race information, visit www.robidouxrendezvous.com or contact Raines at 308-672-3346. The registration fees are $85 for the 100-mile course, $65 for the 67-mile course, $45 for the 45-mile course and $35 for the 25-mile course.

The registration fee includes chip timing, custom event apparel, sponsor offers, raffle prizes, sponsor expo, $5 food truck token, drink token and live music after the race.

To volunteer for the event, visit www.robidouxrendezvous.com/volunteer.

