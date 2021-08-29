Auditions open for WNCC’s ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

SCOTTSBLUFF - The performing arts department at Western Nebraska Community College will be hosting auditions for its fall production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” on Monday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Judy Chalupka Theatre. All are welcome to participate.

“As an open educational institution, our auditions, as well as tech roles and positions, are open to the general community,” theater instructor Violette Kjeldgaard said. “Majors do have priority in many cases, but there are also often roles that are more suitable for community members. Our upcoming production does have a few roles that may be suitable for community members.”

Auditions will be completed in two parts. Part one will be the singing auditions. Interested persons should prepare 16-32 bars (60-90 seconds) of an up-tempo musical theater or pop song. An accompanist will be provided. Non-majors and community members may sing a capella, although accompaniment is preferred. Music, musical theatre and sophomore theatre majors must bring sheet music.

Part two of the auditions will be acting. Sides will be provided that day.

Call backs will be Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. in the Judy Chalupka Theatre.