Award-winning quilter Ricky Tims speaks at Gering event

Gering Civic Center staff hurried around Saturday afternoon to fill the demand for seating as the room filled to the brim with quilt-curious individuals who were there to listen to internationally acclaimed quiltmaker Ricky Tims as a part of the International Quilt Museum’s (IQM) Mary Ghormley Lecture Series.

The free event was originally slated for last summer, but canceled due to the pandemic. However, Tims was still able to make it out to western Nebraska from his home in Colorado this year for his first speaking engagement in over a year.

Tims kept the crowd engaged from the very beginning with his Nebraska underwear story all the way to the end as he pitched his latest classes, projects and even his recent novel. His natural storytelling abilities captivated those in attendance.

Tims started out in the creative world as a musician. When a family heirloom sewing machine was about to get tossed because no one wanted it, he decided to take it in, and began what would soon be a famous career in quilting. Tims has won all kinds of awards for his quilts and his influence in the quilting community, but he said that’s not why he continues the work that he does.