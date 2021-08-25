Award-winning quilter Ricky Tims speaks at Gering event

Gering Civic Center staff hurried around Saturday afternoon to fill the demand for seating as the room filled to the brim with quilt-curious individuals who were there to listen to internationally acclaimed quiltmaker Ricky Tims as a part of the International Quilt Museum’s (IQM) Mary Ghormley Lecture Series.
The free event was originally slated for last summer, but canceled due to the pandemic. However, Tims was still able to make it out to western Nebraska from his home in Colorado this year for his first speaking engagement in over a year.
Tims kept the crowd engaged from the very beginning with his Nebraska underwear story all the way to the end as he pitched his latest classes, projects and even his recent novel. His natural storytelling abilities captivated those in attendance.
Tims started out in the creative world as a musician. When a family heirloom sewing machine was about to get tossed because no one wanted it, he decided to take it in, and began what would soon be a famous career in quilting. Tims has won all kinds of awards for his quilts and his influence in the quilting community, but he said that’s not why he continues the work that he does.
“So many people will look at me and go, ‘You got everything. You’re a quilter, photographer, novelist, top quilter.’ (I say,) ‘Hey, I’m not interested in that. I’m not interested. What I want to do is create. I want to make you happy. I want to make you smile. I want you to be inspired. I want something good to come into your world because I existed.’ That’s all I’ve got is just me. So I give as much as me as I possibly can.”
While Tims was there as part of a quilting event — and he did show many of his quilts — he really focused on the art of storytelling in general, and he showed how quilts are as good a medium as any to carry such stories.
That’s why his lecture was called “Connecting the Dots.” He told story after story from his life, and showed how it all led up to who he was today as a musician, quilt-maker and overall creative.
“I have, on a rock, the land that I have in Colorado, because I’m a quilter. But do you realize I wouldn’t be a quilter if I had not gotten granny’s sewing machine. You see that?” he said. “I wouldn’t have got the sewing machine if she hadn’t married Pete. And she wouldn’t have married Pete if grandpa hadn’t died. And she wouldn’t have got this one machine if maybe she hadn’t lost her only son in a car wreck. And that son would have never been born if my grandpa hadn’t lost his wife in childbirth.
“Do you see how the dots get connected to me being the person I am? And I don’t say that to go, ‘This is my story.’ I love telling stories, but everyone in this room has that story. You have dots to connect.”
Three family members of Mary Ghormley were there to represent the Ghormley family, which donated the money to put on the series. Ghormley, who was inducted into the Nebraska Quilters Hall of Fame in 1987, was an influential Nebraskan, described by Carolyn Ducey, IQM curator of collections, as “a teacher, quilter, collector and philanthropist.”
“She was a notable force in our Nebraska quilting world,” Ducey told the audience. “A maker since the 1950s, she became an instructor and a founding member of the Lincoln Quilters Guild in the 1970s. Mary was also a leader in the Nebraska quilt project, which documented our state’s rich quilting history.”
“It was kind of like a final gift that Mary could give to the quilters of Nebraska, and she was always just a huge supporter of quilting,” Ducey told the Star-Herald.
Valerie Sharp, a granddaughter, said it was her first time making it to one of the lectures. She got emotional seeing her grandmother’s legacy remembered in this way.
“I wish she was here,” she said. “(It’s) wonderful to have a grandmother who was so passionate about what she did and to share it.”
Sharp’s mother, and Mary Ghormley’s daughter, Martha Ghormley, said that the lecture series is something that would have been right up her mom’s alley.
“She would have loved to have been here,” she said. “Her heart was the history and the documentation of the old ones, preserving and handing that (story) on.”
Martha’s oldest daughter, Marla, added that her grandmother’s goal was to preserve “women’s history that doesn’t get told otherwise.”
Even Ricky Tims acknowledged Mary Ghormley’s influence on the quilting world as he connected the dots one more time to his event today.
“The Ghormley family, thank you so much,” he said. “I know that your mom, grandma was a wonderful person who really obviously ended up being a wonderful influence because we’re here today because of it, and that means a lot to me.”