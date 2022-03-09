Backus appointed to state E911 Advisory Board

GERING — Gering Councilman and mayoral candidate Ben Backus has been appointed to the state of Nebraska’s E911 advisory board. The board is made up of appointees from a variety of professional and political positions per state statute. Backus will be serving in the municipal elected slot.

The E911 advisory board advises the public service commission on the implementation, development and administration of the state’s enhanced 911 wireless service. The board also provides recommendations on funding, surcharges and regulations.

“A friend contacted me about serving on this board because my professional experience in telecommunications and political experience on Scotts Bluff county’s advisory board made me an ideal fit,” Backus said. “I’m fortunate that I am able, personally and professionally, to volunteer for state boards that are under-represented by people from western Nebraska due to the constraints of meeting in Lincoln.”

Backus’ first meeting will be May 18. His term will run for 6 years.