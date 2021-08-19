Balloon Fest art show welcomes guests to the Valley

In preparation for the weekend’s Old West Balloon Fest activities, local businesses transformed their windows into canvases.
Thirteen businesses across Scottsbluff, Gering and Mitchell competed in the area’s Window Decoration Contest. The event was coordinated by the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau and the Gering Visitors Bureau. They were tasked with creating the best balloon-themed art decorations to adorn the windows of their establishments.
Information about the contest was distributed to members of city business groups: the Downtown Scottsbluff Association, Gering Merchants Association and Mitchell Business District. County officials conducted the judging. The winners were announced on Friday, Aug. 6, one day before the Opening Ceremobies for the Balloon Fest. Winners received a commemorative ribbon and a $50 gift card to Midwest Theater.
The exact businesses which participate fluxuates on a yearly basis, Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau director Brenda Leisy said. The overall number, though, has imcreased during each of the three years the art contest has been held. “Each year, we seem to pick up a few more,” Leisy said. “...I believe we sent out the press release in the third week in July, so we gave them a few weeks to commit to decorating.”
Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Visitors Bureau, estimated there to be around a dozen decorated buildings in Gering and around 20 in Scottsbluff. Most of these businesses who chose to paint their windows did so without competing in the contest.
“Several of our businesses, kudos to them, they decorate their windows because they’re enthusiastic about ballooning and supporting the community,” Niedan-Streeks said.
The 13 competitors were judged in three categories: best use of the hot air balloon theme, most community-oriented art, and the best display for viewing at night. Attorney Robert Brenner of the Robert M. Brenner Law Offices in Gering took the top prize in the thematic category and prominently displays the blue ribbon that proves it.
“The staff all knew it before I did...they left (the ribbon) on the counter because I was in with people,” Brenner said. “They came in saying, ‘Guess what, you won!’ and I’m going, ‘What?’” His decorations included balloons designed as the Scales of Justice on the front door and other, smaller ones painted with lawyerly symbols on the windows facing the road.
Scottsbluff’s Diamond Vogel paint store placed first in the community category, while Center Stage salon in Mitchell won the best design at night award.
Despite sponsoring balloons and helping crew them for more than a decade, Brenner’s award-winning entries were his first ever in the art contest. He said he wanted to create a decoration which would both stand out and draw peoples’ attention to the entire building.
For an event which fills the Platte Valley’s hotels and brings in a bounty of tourists to the area, the decorations are designed to create an inviting atmosphere for balloonists and their families no matter which city they stay or shop in.
As Leisy said, “It’s very important we welcome not just the pilots, but guests, too, to our area.”