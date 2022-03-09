Ballots set for primary elections

A total of 87 candidates across 34 races have filed as candidates in Scotts Bluff County. County Clerk Kelly Sides said the amount of people running “is blowing my mind.” With the March 1 filing deadline over, most of these individuals will set their sights on the May 10 primary election. Other races will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election. In some of the village races, Sides said candidates have until July to file.

Scotts Bluff County

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners will have three hotly-contested races this year. District I commissioner Mark Reichert will be challenged by five other candidates: Michael Blue of Scottsbluff, Nancy J. Bentley of Gering and Rex Wilson, Clint Riesen and Timothy J. Reichert, all of Minatare. In District III, Tim Beamon of Scottsbluff will run against incumbent Charlie Knapper. District V incumbent Mark Harris will face off against Jessica M. Laughlin and Kellian Strey.

County Attorney David Eubanks was the only person to file for that race, as was County Assessor Angela Dillman for her race. Incumbent Darla Simpson was also the only person to file for the clerk of the district court race.

Sheriff Mark Overman and County Treasurer Heather Hauschild are also the only people running for their respectivie positions. Paul Payne, a deputy public defender, is the only person running in the public defender race.

There are a few county-level races with multiple people running. Incumbent Register of Deeds Jean Bauer is being challenged by Angie Hernandez; Dennis Sullivan and Scott Bosse are both running for the position of surveyor.

According to County Clerk Sides, who is running unopposed, all of the county-level candidates this year are Republicans. Their races are the only partisan ones. City-level and village-level races are officially nonpartisan in the state of Nebraska.

Scottsbluff

Three seats on the Scottsbluff City Council are up for grabs, but there are a slew of candidates looking to claim them. Incumbents Selina Lerma, Nathan Green and current mayor Jeanne McKerrigan all filed for re-election. The other incumbents’ terms continue into future election years. Also filing to run were Eugene D. Batt, Betsy Vidlak, Chris Miller, Eric Ferguson, Matt Salomon and Kendall Palu.

Four people are running for the Scottsbluff Board of Education: incumbent Mark Lang and challengers Ralph J. Paez, Chico de los Santos and Tory W. Schwartz.

Gering

The political landscape in Gering will be shaken up this election year. Mayor Tony Kaufman chose not to pursue a third term. The mayorship will be contended instead by city councilman Ben Backus, business owner Kent Ewing and former Gering High School principal Eldon Hubbard.

Gering city councilman Dan Smith of Ward I did not file for re-election. Rebecca Shields and Anthony Mason have filed to fill his place. Pamela O’Neil of Ward II, Julie Morrison of Ward III and Cody M. Bohl of Ward IV will all run unopposed.

Nearly one-third of all candidates are running for school board elections, including 12 people running for three open seats in Gering. Incumbents Brady Shaul and Mary Winn did not file for re-election, while school board vice president Brian Copsey did.

The other 11 candidates include Kolene Woodward, Mike Eble, Rick Kinnaman, Gloria Rita Morales, Brandon Smith, Justin Reinmuth, James S. Jackson, Jordan Long, Sr., John Maser, Krista Baird and Greg L. Trautman.

Terrytown

In Terrytown, mayor Chris Perales and city council members Tyler Feil and Michael Minzey are all running unopposed for their second terms.

Mitchell

Mayor Brian Taylor is running for re-election and is being challenged by Paul Murrell. City council incumbents Sean Hopkins and Gary Ritterbush are running again. Kyle Kakuda and Jeffrey Jackson also filed for city council positions. Mitchell School Board members Jeff Jenkins, Douglas V. Keener and Mark Spencer all filed to run again, as has Michelle Hoehn.

Morrill

Current village chairman Tony Schuler is running for re-election to the village board unopposed. Morrill School Board incumbents Lisa Kaufman and Bill Watson, Jr. are running for re-election, as is Dan Long.

Minatare

No incumbents with expiring terms are running for re-election. Frank F. Costa and Alonzo Herrera filed to run in Ward I and Leah Nelson filed to run in Ward II.

In the school board election, the only candidates who filed were incumbents. Board president Coby Ross and board members Mary Suhr and Trevor Schwartz are running unopposed.

McGrew

The candidates for the McGrew Village Board who filed were all incumbents: Martin Staab, Kevin F. Ross and Tommie J. Cooper.

Henry

Kacee Ewing and Nicholas Green filed to run for the Henry Village Board.

Lyman

David A. Brening was the only candidate to file for election in the Lyman Village Board race.

Western Nebraska Regional Airport

Airport Authority Board incumbents Jeff Robbins and Matthew Ziegler are running for re-election. Joe Nichols is also running for the board.

