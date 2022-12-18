Banner County FFA donates fundraiser proceeds to veterans support organization

Members of the Banner County High School FFA presented the proceeds from a November fundraising event to an organization dedicated to providing support for local military veterans on Monday.

The FFA chapter gathered in the lobby of the Banner County school to present a check for $560 to Chris and Dave Wolf of the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization.

“We help veterans in emergency situations,” Chris Wolf explained to the FFA members. “We may get a phone call saying that someone’s lights are going to be shut off, or that their car is broken down and they can’t get their kids to school or get to a doctor’s appointment. This check will keep the lights on for somebody or keep their home warm.”

“We’ve been doing this for 13 years,” added Dave Wolf, her son. “We’ve raised over $300,000 and helped over 300 families. We’ve helped some people right here in Harrisburg, Gordon, Chadron, Sidney, Kimball, and even into Wyoming. We can’t do that without supporters like you guys.”

Banner County FFA Chapter President Andie West said that the money was the result of a pay-what-you-can bake sale that the group hosted in November.

“For election day this year we decided to throw a bake sale and make it free-will (donation) to help the community,” said West. “We decided to donate the money to a veteran’s organization, and we wanted to support local.”

West said that the decision to support the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization was made in part because of the fundraiser’s proximity to Veterans Day.

“Since it was November, we wanted to remember our veterans,” said West. “We all have family members that are veterans, friends that are veterans. We thought it would be a good way to show support for our veterans and our community.”

Dave Wolf, a member of the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization board, was encouraged by the FFA’s support of their cause.

“It’s great. It shows how community-minded these kids are to think about people who are less fortunate than themselves, especially veterans that face so many issues nowadays,” he said. “For them to say that this is an organization they want to support makes us feel really good and that we have a bright future ahead with these kids as our leaders.”

Wolf went on to explain the reason the organization does the work that they do for local veterans.

“It’s a choice to join the military and put your life on the line to defend our freedoms,” he said. “We feel like they deserve this little bit of extra help. Financial issues can really snowball, and hopefully we can stop that.”

According to Wolf, nearly every penny given to the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization is returned to veterans in our community.

“Ninety-nine-point nine percent of the proceeds we collect go to veterans,” he said. “We don’t take salaries or reimbursements. The only things that we pay are our 501c(3) and our website hosting. It all goes back to local veterans and stays in the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.”

Anyone interested in supporting the Veterans and Military Families Emergency Relief Organization can visit wyobraskavetshelp.org or email wyobraskavetshelp@gmail.com for more information.