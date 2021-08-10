Banner County fire reported to be ‘95% contained,’ returning to local management

With the fire having been contained, Grubbs said it will transfer from a Type 3 Incident Management to Type 4 Incident Management Monday evening. That means that the fire will transition from state management back to the local level.

As of Monday morning, Grubbs said, there were 13 fire engines, with firefighters on hand. By Monday evening, he said, the presence would be down to five engines and firefighting teams. Banner County and two departments will make up the teams on hand Monday evening and Grubbs said he’ll reach out to departments in Nebraska and eastern Wyoming for aid as firefighters continue to work to extinguish the fire.

“I am anticipating having a presence through at least Thursday,” he said. “...As we progress until the end of it, our fire engine needs will diminish. We are utilizing all local fire departments, their staff and their engines.”

There is not much fire activity as of late Monday afternoon, Grubbs said, though there is still smoke in many areas.