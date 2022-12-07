'Banshees of Inisherin' to show at Midwest Theater this weekend

The “Banshees of Inisherin” will screen this Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

The "Banshees of Inisherin" is rated R and has a run time of 1 hour, 49 minutes.

On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic is devastated when his buddy Colm suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm's resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences.

Movie pricing is $4 per person for ages 2-12 and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. Non-member tickets are $7 per person.

Doors open Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6:45 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 12:45 p.m.