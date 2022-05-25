Beauty Haus aims to give students positive, in-depth guidance in cosmetology

Mikaela Mendoza, owner and CEO of the new Beauty Haus cosmetology school at 1436 10th St. in Gering, started the business to provide proper guidance to those interested in a cosmetology career.

She said she experienced negativity and discrimination when she was trying to get her own instructor’s license and wanted to change the industry.

“In this industry, women are very competitive with each other and very hateful,” Mendoza said. “One thing I decided to change is, why don’t I just teach people to be nicer to each other but also teach them the things they need to be successful in this industry?”

Mendoza said she wanted to help students succeed and hand-picked staff members who would help her achieve that goal.

Different members of the Beauty Haus team have different areas of expertise. Mendoza herself specializes in nails, lashes, ethnic hair and hair extensions. Fellow teacher Victoria Blake’s primary focus is cosmetology.

Blake and Mendoza had worked together previously, but the business only came together in January.

“I was wanting to get back into the industry because I’m very passionate about it,” Blake said. “Especially teaching others, I learned I have a knack for it. i enjoy it and it gives me satisfaction at the end of the day.”

Mendoza said she’d use her connections from her time in Boise, Idaho, to bring in specialty classes. If there’s something students want to know that the existing educators aren’t entirely familiar with, they can bring in someone who is familiar with it.

The academy will launch with its cosmetology program May 2. Additional classes will follow, including nail tech programs June 20 and Sept. 5 and esthetics programs July 11 and Oct. 3. Mendoza said 15 students have applied and she is looking for more. Transfer students are accepted as well, so long as they have their transcripts and proof of hours.

“I am trying to keep each class size a little bit smaller and more intimate, and that way I’m giving each student the time they actually deserve,” she said. “If they need additional training, then I have that time to focus on that with them.”

Blake said the classes will last five days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. At first, students practice their skills on mannequins and each other. After they learn the basics, then they can start practicing on members of the public.

“We’ve got to get them going to have a bright future in this industry. That’s the goal,” she said. “... We think this will be a good thing for this area, to bring in some new trends.”

The cosmetology course runs for 1,800 hours and costs $10,000. The esthetics and nail tech programs last 600 and 300 hours, respectively, and cost $8,000.

The master lash class is an add-on course. This class has no set number of hours. Mendoza said many lash courses are often taught in just a single, general session, overwhelming the students.

“It’s like you’re in and out. ... I ran into a bunch of instances where I feel like I didn’t get a proper education and I was just winging it, which is scary in this industry.”

She said her lash class will allow students to work at their own pace. The academy is working with the Department of Health and Human Services to offer financial aid to those who qualify for it.

Mendoza said she aims to offer additional courses that cannot be found elsewhere in the region.

“I’m just trying to bring stuff to the area that will help our community grow,” she said.

Some of these future courses will take place in the renovated upstairs area at Beauty Haus. Mendoza also oversaw downstairs and street-level renovations. She owns the Radiant Rose Spa in Scottsbluff as well, but said she’d put more focus on teaching at Beauty Haus once classes begin.

“I’ve always been interested in the beauty industry ... I’ve actually looked into doing it (esthetics classes), but there was nowhere in town that did it,” student Reniyah Castro said. She called the new academy opening up “the perfect opportunity.”

Mendoza said she’d go over the steps to ensure each student learns the proper communication skills between a stylist and their customers, all part of providing students with the guidance to succeed in the beauty field.

“My goal for every student who leaves here is that they leave confident, comfortable and feeling like they can be successful in this industry,” she said.

She added that many students leave the beauty industry because they don’t feel comfortable there or don’t receive enough education, and enter other fields.

Anyone can join if they’re interested in making a career out of cosmetology.

“I think everybody should be living their best life, and if you’re not happy you should change that,” she said.

