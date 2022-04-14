 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Behind the curtains, stage crew prepares for GHS production of ‘Bye, Bye Birdie’

GHS Musical - stage crew::1

Musical director Shelly Muggli gives Preston Lenoir directions on where a set piece should be placed on stage.

While Gering High School students belted out their solos and choruses from the auditorium stage during musical rehearsal Tuesday evening, a whirlwind of activity happened behind the curtain. Five stage crew members rushed to prepare for the next scene change in the school’s production of “Bye, Bye Birdie.”

Sophomore Jada Whipple said, “This is (only) our second time going through the entire thing.”

While Whipple ran to stage left to help move a bench, sophomore Gracelyn Muggli dragged a wall on wheels toward stage right. Once the stage was finally set, they checked their task sheets to figure out the best way to move the next set pieces.

GHS Musical - stage crew::1

Jada Whipple scans the task list for the next props and set pieces that she needs to move during musical rehearsal Tuesday night. It was only the second time for them running through the entire show, so she said they had a few kinks to work out yet.

“As soon as one set is on, we’re already thinking about how to take it off to put the next one on, so there’s almost never a moment of peace,” Whipple said.

Once in a while, there is a particularly long scene, which allows the crew to bond during rehearsals.

“We have free time sometimes,” sophomore Preston Lenoir said. “When they’re rehearsing, doing stuff over and over again, we just hang out and chat or something. … The way I see it, it’s kind of a family.”

GHS Musical - stage crew::1

Gracelyn Muggli (left) and Jada Whipple carry a bench toward the stage to get it ready for the next scene during GHS' rehearsal of "Bye Bye Birdie" on Tuesday evening.

However, as the performance dates get closer, the stage crew’s job gets even more serious as all the tasks have to be completed in the dark with minimal verbal communication.

“It can be stressful at times,” Lenoir said. “Normally during our actual show, we wouldn’t be talking like this, especially this loud. It’s dark back here; you can hardly see anything. Not only that but you’re quiet; you’re whispering a lot.”

The stress can be fun, if you like keeping busy as Whipple does.

“I kind of like the stress because it’s so fast paced, and you just you just get things done,” she said.

GHS Musical - stage crew::1

Angelina Valencia (left), Alexiah Cabral (center) and Jada Whipple look at some of the props they have to get ready for the next scene.

Overall, it’s a great way to be involved in an activity at school without having to be in the spotlight. Plus you can make new friends along the way, the crew members said.

GHS Musical - stage crew::1

Gracelyn Muggli closes the curtains so she and the rest of the stage crew team can get the stage ready for the next scene.

“If you want to be a part of the school, or be part of school activities, this is perfect for you,” Lenoir said. “I mean, if you don’t want to be out on the stage, you can always be backstage helping out, whether it’s getting ready for set or putting stuff on or taking stuff off or curtains, so if you want to just be involved but you don’t know a way, this is pretty much, I think, the perfect opportunity. That’s how I saw it, because I wasn’t really doing any school activities, so I figured stage crew was good.”

“We get a really close bond with each other even though we’re working together for like two months,” Muggli said. “We all get really close.”

“Bye, Bye Birdie” will take place April 21-23 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 per person.

Olivia Wieseler is a reporter with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at 308-632-9051 or by emailing olivia.wieseler@starherald.com.

