Blanco, Van Galder sign letters of intent with Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating

Three days after Gering graduates Iziah Blanco and Josh Van Galder walked across the Five Rocks Amphitheater stage and accepted their diplomas, the two seniors signed a letter of intent with Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating as a plumbing apprentice and HVAC apprentice, respectively.
The signing event Tuesday morning was the first of its kind for Gering Public Schools, with Blanco and Van Galder pioneering the way for more letters of intent for the local workforce through the district’s career pathways program.
“Our goal two years ago was to get to this point,” GHS assistant principal and career pathways director Mario Chavez said. “Today, it’s becoming a reality with Mr. Blanco and Mr. Van Galder joining the GVP team here in a couple weeks. It’s very exciting.”
Both Blanco and Van Galder were in attendance of a presentation by GVP a few weeks before the end of school. After hearing what they had to offer, and not exactly knowing where they were going next, they decided to get in touch.
“It kind of just came walking to me in the presentation that they gave to the high school,” Blanco said. “So, I wanted to see what it was all about.”
Blanco’s dad, Eddie, said they discussed him going to college at first, but decided that wasn’t the right path for him at the moment.
“The first talk was college, and he just wasn’t quite ready, I don’t think, for that,” Eddie Blanco said. “So this opened up for him and provided some opportunity to try something new.”
The neat thing about the apprenticeship opportunity, GVP co-owner Doneta Schlaepfer said, was that this basically is their college.
“People may not realize either, especially with plumbing, they don’t offer a college for plumbing, she said. “But if you want to go into plumbing, this really is your college. You get this training period. So, I mean, it is your college.”
Plumbing and HVAC jobs are in high demand everywhere, including within their own community, GHS skilled trades instructor Steve Land said.
“This is a great opportunity that we have in our community right at home, to employ these kids like that. A lot of people will end up having careers out of the mix,” he said.
Both Van Galder and Blanco said they are looking forward to learning all they can during their six-month apprenticeship and then eventually joining the staff full time.
“I’m excited to start with Gering Valley Plumbing and Heating and learn more about HVAC,” Van Galder said.
Blanco said, “I feel like it’s just a great opportunity for me to take a step right out of high school. ... I’m looking forward to learning a lot and be able to gain experience from people working there.”