Bleeding Blue and Gold: Creating new Homecoming memories as parents

Homecoming week is a time to celebrate the fall sports and school activities with the community. For the Trautmans, it’s also a time to instill their pride for Gering Public Schools in their children.

Greg and Jill Trautman attended Gering High School in the late 1990s, graduating with the Class of 2000. As they celebrated their senior year, Trautman recalled how the athletes supported each other, along with the student body.

“I remember a group of his (Greg’s) friends and tons of other people followed it, but particularly our senior year, they were at every home game. They were dressed up, it was themed and they were crazy. They really got that student section really fun. It didn’t matter what sport it was – they were at softball, they were at volleyball, they were at all of it.”

Jill played on the softball team, alongside 11 seniors.

“The culture of it was really strong at that point and we were good friends with the other athletes on the other teams. We collaborated and had fun with it.”

She remembered participating in the homecoming parade. The team also asked their coach if they could stay until halftime of the football game Friday, before heading to their game since once of the girls was nominated for homecoming queen.

“We were supposed to head to a softball tournament that afternoon, but coach let us stay and get where we were going late – I think it was Holdrege,” she said. “She ended up getting homecoming queen, which was fun and then we ended up getting on the buses and left.”

Beginning in 2007, Jill Trautman served as a special education teacher at GHS for 13 years. She also was the co-sponsor of the Gering Girls Athletic Association (GGAA), where she worked on planning homecoming activities.

“I was always super involved in homecoming and winter royalty and spirit days and all of that,” she told the Gering Courier.

Now, their three children are attending Gering Public Schools and get the opportunity to participate in homecoming festivities. Brendan is a sixth grader at Gering Junior High, Kinzey is in fifth grade and Sydney is in second grade at Geil Elementary.

“I remember the spirit days and we had so much fun with that,” Trautman told the Gering Courier. “That’s one of the big things right now that I’m trying to instill in my kids.”

Brendan is interested in student council and Trautman told him the importance of participation in student council activities, including dress up days.

“I told him ‘Well, you want to do student council and part of that is participating in student events,’” she told him. “‘It’s cool; I promise.’”

Trautman showed him a recent photo of current GHS seniors dressed up as elderly people during an event to show him that it is cool to be involved. Even Kinzey and Sydney wanted to participate in the dress up days.

“I know it’s hard to get all of that stuff together, but if it doesn’t start at the parent level, I think, it’s not going to become important and the kids aren’t going to think it’s fun,” she said. “You might get some of that from their friends who are doing it, but if the parents don’t support it, it’s kind of lost along the way.”

She added that having the themed dress up days uniform across the district was helpful when planning outfits.

Brendan said his favorite part of this year’s homecoming events are the dress up days.

“I like that we have the chance to dress up and show school spirit at the middle school,” he said.

The Trautmans enjoy attending the pep rally, parade and the games. As the children grow and attend GHS, Trautman wants them to show pride in their school.

“I hope they remember we bleed blue. We always have and we always will,” she told the Gering Courier. “And just that pride in Gering, that’s what I want them to have because my husband and I have that.”

As president of Geil Elementary’s Booster Club, Trautman is working with Gering Girls Athletic Association sponsor Stevie Gable to get the elementary students onto the field for a human tunnel before Friday’s football game.

Although there are some changes to homecoming since she was in high school, Trautman said there is still pride to continue the culture.