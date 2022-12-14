Blizzard impact continues across Panhandle

Much of western Nebraska remained closed Wednesday as blizzard conditions continued to bring cold temperatures, snow, and strong winds across the area.

Schools in the Twin Cities area remained closed on Wednesday due to unsafe road conditions, as did government offices. Snow emergencies were declared in Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Kimball, Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Sidney, and Terrytown.

All major roads throughout the Panhandle remained closed to all but emergency vehicles Wednesday. I-80 remained closed as far east as North Platte due to partial or total covering in snow and ice along with reduced visibility according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

All roads leading into Colorado from Nebraska remained closed as well, including US 30, NE 88, NE 92, and US 26.

As fresh snowfall lessened, reports of total precipitation began to reach the National Weather Service from across the Panhandle. Upwards of 20 inches of snow was reported in and around Chadron with drifts as large as five feet accumulating in some areas.

Most reports across the area fell around a foot or below, with some in Alliance and Dix reporting 12 inches, Minatare reporting 11 inches, and Bushnell reporting 10 inches. Deep snow drifts are being reported across the entire area.

The blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday evening, with projected overnight lows around 14 degrees exacerbated by gusts as high as 45 mph, resulting in sub-zero windchill.

After the blizzard warning is lifted late Wednesday night, patchy, blowing snow and winds are expected to continue until Friday, as are below zero temperatures.

The NWS forecast predicted a Thursday high around 23 degrees, with northwest winds of 25 to 30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph.

Thursday night’s low will fall around 12 degrees, with increased winds of 30 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

The sun is expected to return on Friday and remain throughout the weekend, bringing marginally higher daytime temperatures.

As of Wednesday afternoon, road closures throughout the area remained indefinite due to winter conditions, while dates and times for reopening remained unknown. Eastbound truck traffic coming to North Platte was directed to return east on I-80 as truck parking was unavailable west of Grand Island.

As Nebraska Department of Transportation crews worked to clear roads across the area, the Nebraska State Patrol encouraged patience as the process would take some time. Continually blowing snow is also expected to slow efforts to make roads drivable once more.